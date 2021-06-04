Thursday night stop in Austin firms up Jaylon Guilbeau's commitment
Jaylon Guilbeau has been committed to Texas for nearly nine months, but before last night, the Port Arthur Memorial standout had never even met the UT coaching staff. Due to COVID and the recently ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news