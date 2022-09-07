It’s time to take advantage.

Texas football hosts Alabama this weekend in what is shaping up to not only be an important game on the field, but also a crucial weekend on the recruiting trail.

College GameDay will be in town. Fox selected the game as its game of the week. Even Flo Rida will be making his way down to Austin when the Longhorns welcome the Crimson Tide into town.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are set to host a number of priority recruits, beginning on Friday.

Top wide receiver target Jalen Hale is taking his official visit to Texas ahead of a commitment coming later this month. Texas currently sits in prime position to add the East Texas standout to its top-five ranked recruiting class.

Furthermore, the nation’s No. 1 tight end, Duce Robinson, will also be in Austin for an official visit as the Longhorns look to add more firepower to the offense. As will Rivals100 linebacker Tausili Akana, who is among the top uncommitted defensive prospects in the cycle.

Looking ahead, class of 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson, Rivals100 running back Derrick McFall, and Rivals100 defensive linemen Zina Umeozulu and Nigel Smith are other highly rated juniors that Orangebloods is expecting to be in attendance for the matchup between two marquee programs.

To put it simply: it’s a huge weekend for the future of Texas Longhorns football.

On the field, Sarkisian will be able to put his creative offense and play calling on full display while also showcasing where the Longhorns stand in the second year of his coaching tenure.

Off the field, Sark and staff will be painting the picture of their long-term vision to the prospects that could help turn things around and elevate the program.

This weekend provides Texas with a big opportunity to make an impression on the football field and on the recruiting trail with several priority targets on the 40 Acres. It is time to take advantage.

