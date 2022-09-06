The top-rated player in the state is five-star Duncanville PF Ronald Holland, who took a visit to Texas this weekend. He toured the facilities, he met with coaches, did a photo shoot in Texas gear, and went to the Texas/ULM football game, where the Longhorns won 52-10.

I caught up with the future NCAA (and NBA) star and asked about how his visit went.

“What stuck out to you most about the visit?”

RH: What stuck out the most is how I felt like family. The family vibe that they gave as soon as I got out of the car to get there. They took care of us. Throughout the whole trip, we just got closer and closer. I felt like I was at home the whole trip.





“How do you see your fitting into the program overall?”

RH: I see myself fitting in because I know how Coach Beard plays basketball. A whole lot of player development. I know there will be spots opening up for me to get a real chance to dominate as a freshman.





“Is there a specific coach on staff you have a close relationship with?”

RH: Who I got a real close relationship with is Coach RT (Rodney Terry) as well as Coach Chappell, and Beard obviously. RT and Chappell made me feel like I was at the crib the whole trip.





“What are your goals out of recruitment overall?”

RH: My goal is to get as much information as I can get. Information is always good. I want to make the right decision for me and my future. Information is always important. Getting to know everything I need to know to go dominate at the next level is what’s important to me.





“What are your thoughts on the new facilities, specifically the Moody Center?”

RH: The Moody Center was crazy. That’s $150 million more than the highest paid for facility. I walked in there and just felt the NBA vibes. They’re really setting up to get you to the next level that you’re trying to get to, and that’s just college. It feels like you’re already in the league when you’re there, just playing on that court. It fits a ton of people. If you compare it to an NBA arena, the Moody is not a regular college arena.





And, just for good measure, mom enjoyed the visit as well.