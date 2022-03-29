Top performers among Texas Longhorns targets at Battle 7v7 Dallas

Battle 7v7 Dallas was loaded with talent from all over the nation. High quality teams and prospects from coast to coast made the trek to DeSoto, Texas, for the two-day tournament in the Metroplex. Several Texas Longhorns recruits of interest performed over the weekend. From instate targets to out of state prospects, many recruits on the Longhorns’ board showed out in a big way. Orangebloods was in attendance for Championship Sunday at Battle Dallas, where California-based ProWay Platinum took home the 18U crown. ***

Johntay Cook is one of the most electrifying talents in the entire 2023 class. The DeSoto product played with Trillion Boys at Battle. Cook displayed his playmaking ability all over the field, consistently creating separation from defensive backs and making impressive grabs. Texas remains in a strong position to land the elite pass catcher. ***

Malik Muhamamd is a long and lengthy defender with the ability to match up with different kinds of receivers. The Texas target competed with Team Grind at Battle after running with South Oak Cliff at Texas Relays in Austin earlier in the weekend. The Longhorns remain in the picture for the Rivals100 defensive back. ***

Jaydan Hardy played his sophomore season at Lewisville (TX) but has since transferred into IMG Academy. The Rivals100 defender played with the Miami Immortals, where he showcased his elite coverage and playmaking ability in the secondary. Hardy plans to visit Texas this offseason. ***

Ka’Davion Dotson is another underclassmen defensive back that stood out at Battle. Playing with Team Grind, Dotson flashed in coverage, making plays in the secondary against Rivals100 QB Jaden Rashada on Sunday evening. Dotson started on a loaded Duncanville (TX) defense as a sophomore last season. The Rivals100 DB told OB that the Longhorns, along with Arkansas, are standing out early. ***

OTHER NOTABLE TOP PERFORMERS

Eli Bowen, younger brother of 2023 Rivals100 DB Peyton Bowen, emerged as a ballhawk in the Denton Guyer secondary as a sophomore. Bowen is a ball magnet and a bonafide playmaker on the defensive side. The Rivals250 DB made an outstanding interception against the Miami Immortals for 940 Elite and was impressive all day. Texas has not yet offered but that should change soon. ***