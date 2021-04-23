Orangebloods - Top PG Morris views new UT assistant Howard as "like a big brother"

Following a strong junior season and 5A state title game appearance at Dallas Kimball, 2022 point guard Arterio Morris carried over his impressive play into the start of the AAU season. “It was very big, because last year we got to the third round. We were upset. But this year, just going in and locking in where it matters the most, beating everybody we need to beat. It matters a lot going to state,” said Morris.

Playing with Dallas Showtyme Elite at GASO’s “Own the State,” Morris made a very strong case to be rated a future five-star prospect. And he arrived at the event in Duncanville with a chip on his shoulder despite his impressive prospect status and very successful high school season.



“They doubted us. They left us out. They mentioned everybody else except for us. So, my mindset coming in, just block out the doubters and just win every game we can,” the four-star guard said. “I'm feeling a little disrespect, but I mean it's just another day.”



Morris backed up his words with one of the best weekends at the event, which included playing a starring part in a fantastic matchup between Keyonte George and Southern Assault. Finding a more explosive lead guard anywhere in the 2022 class would prove difficult. Routinely, Morris’ first step and handle led to him living in the paint in the half-court, and his athleticism, speed, and natural feel for playmaking in the open court allowed him to feast on transition opportunities.



Morris knows where he needs to improve, though. He has all the defensive tools needed to become an excellent on-ball defender and improving the consistency of his jumper could unlock a new level of dominance on offense.



“Play better defense and my pull-up game, really. Just get those down and everything will be good from there,” he said about areas he wants to improve.

