Top priority Williamson hears from entire Texas staff, enjoyed UT visit
As the end of July approaches, so too does the end of the AAU season, which for many top players means an end to their AAU careers. “It’s kind of crazy this is my last two weeks of AAU basketball. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news