Tracking the Talent: Week one of Texas High School Football is here
Texas high school football is finally upon us. After what seemed like a long offseason, football will be kicked off on Thursday. Orangebloods is set to be on-scene for Arlington Martin versus Lake Travis at Choctaw Stadium during opening night.
Some Texas pledges have already kicked off their seasons. Others, like five-star quarterback Arch Manning, are still awaiting their first taste of regular season action in 2022.
Here’s an overview of the upcoming action as the high school season really takes off
2023 commits
Manning opens the season on the road against Hahnville (La.) next Friday.
Baxter and Edgewater (Fla.) kickoff the season this Friday against Bishop Moore (Fla.).
DeSoto opens the season against New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine on Friday in Oregon. The game will be played on the Nike Headquarters. It will be aired on NFL Network.
Wilson and DeKaney take on Klein Oak on Friday night.
Niblett’s first game is against Morton Ranch on Saturday.
Mater Dei beat West (Utah) last week, 42-0. This week, Shannon’s squad takes on national power Bishop Gorman on Friday.
Randle opens the season on the road against Hahnville (La.) next Friday.
Stroh’s first game of the 2022 season is against Grapevine on Thursday.
Mansfield Timberview plays South Grand Prairie on Friday.
Harker Heights open the season against Ellison on Thursday.
Goosby and Melissa play Argyle on Friday.
Kirkland’s season-opener is versus Lake Mary (Fla.) on Friday.
Mitchell and Bergen Catholic kick the season off against Cardinal Gibbons (NC) on Saturday.
CE King plays Crosby on Friday night.
Walton and South Oak Cliff kick the season off against Duncanville on Saturday. The matchup will be aired on ESPN2.
North Crowley plays against Arlington Sam Houston on Friday.
Gullette will miss his senior season.
Lefau has already played two games this season. His Kahuku (Hawaii) squad is 2-0, outscoring opponents 89-6. This week’s matchup is against Leilehua (HI) on Friday.
Muhammad and South Oak Cliff kick the season off against Duncanville on Saturday. The matchup will be aired on ESPN2.
Seguin opens the season on Thursday against Midlothian.
Williams kicks the season off against New Iberia (La.) next Friday.
Notable Texas targets
Hale and Longview open the season against McKinney Boyd on Friday night.
Toviano and Martin open the season versus Lake Travis on Thursday night. The game will be aired on ESPNU.
Garland Naaman Forest hosts Lewisville on Friday night.
Temple takes on McKinney on Saturday.
Pinnacle (Ariz.) opens the season versus El Camino (Calif.) next Friday.
2024 commits
Aledo takes on Parish Episcopal on Friday.
Daingerfield opens the season against Gladewater on Friday.
