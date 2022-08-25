Texas high school football is finally upon us. After what seemed like a long offseason, football will be kicked off on Thursday. Orangebloods is set to be on-scene for Arlington Martin versus Lake Travis at Choctaw Stadium during opening night.

Some Texas pledges have already kicked off their seasons. Others, like five-star quarterback Arch Manning, are still awaiting their first taste of regular season action in 2022.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming action as the high school season really takes off

*****