One of the priorities for Texas in the portal is adding depth and talent at the interior defensive line spots. The Longhorns have taken their first step, with former Arizona defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea announcing that he has given Texas a commitment.

The 6-4, 305-pound Savea entered the transfer portal shortly after former Arizona head coach Jeff Fisch left to take over the Washington program. Shortly after entering the portal, Savea set up a Texas official visit and he spent last weekend in Austin. That trip was enough to lock him in for the Longhorns.

Savea, who played two seasons at Arizona after transferring from UCLA, will slide into a defensive tackle rotation that includes guys like Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Aaron Bryant and Sydir Mitchell.

In 12 games last year, Savea totaled 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Savea was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Las Vegas.