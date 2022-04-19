Transfer guard Sir'Jabari Rice commits to Texas from NM State

Sir'Jabari Rice is a junior guard transfer from New Mexico State who averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Aggies last season on their near-Sweet 16 run, upsetting fifth-seeded UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before Arkansas ended their season.

Rice is a 6'3 guard who finished with shooting splits of 39/33/78 his junior year. The Houston native played a lot of minutes for New Mexico State last season: 32.3 per game, and the aforementioned run in the NCAA Tournament gave him valuable postseason experience. Though he struggled against Arkansas with just five points, he will still be a valuable piece for Chris Beard, especially considering the departure of Devin Askew that was announced today.