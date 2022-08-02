Tre Wisner completely locked in with Texas after recent UT visit
Earlier this summer, Texas running back commitment Tre Wisner told Orangebloods.com that he was still looking at taking other trips, including a likely stop at Florida State for an official visit. After seeing Texas last week for the Longhorns’ pool party, Wisner said that’s no longer the case and he’s completely solid with his UT commitment.
“Nah. I think I’m done,” Wisner said about any other visits.
At last week’s event, Wisner got a chance to connect with some future teammates, including guys like Arch Manning and four of the five Texas offensive line commitments.
“I just wanted to see all the 23s together, have a good time, see some of the linemen I’m going to be working with, my quarterback, receivers,” Wisner said. “I had a great time being with some of the other recruits.”
With his commitment now in the rearview mirror, Wisner is turning into a recruiter for the Longhorns. Much of his focus is on the defensive side of the ball, including former Waco Connally teammate Kobe Black.
“I’m still trying to get my brother, Kobe Black, trying to get him to go ahead and punch it. We’re still looking for some more d-linemen for sure,” Wisner said
Another highlight of the UT visit for Wisner, a Rivals250 member, was getting to watch a Texas player-led practice. He’s seen the work put in by the coaches in spring drills and said he saw a lot of energy from the Texas players at last week’s workout.
“I felt like I was already working out. It was smooth,” Wisner said. “I like watching coaches and players putting in work at the same time. It really shows how great of a program it is, and what to expect when you get there.”
Wisner, out of DeSoto, committed to Texas on the night of the Longhorns’ spring game in April. Texas really began to surge in his recruitment when Tashard Choice was hired, and those two have continued to build a strong relationship.
“When I’m with coach (Choice), he’s always smiling, laughing. We talked about a bunch of stuff. We chopped it up, not only about football, but about our personal life too,” Wisner said. “We always stay on the same page at all times. As you build that bond, that’s what it’s really all about.”
As Wisner prepares for what should be a successful senior season at DeSoto, he’ll be teaming up with future Longhorn Johntay Cook. Those two playmakers will produce what could be one of the country’s best running back/receiver tandems, and Wisner is ready to show everyone what they’re capable of.
“It’s going to be scary. We’re going to combine for so many touchdowns it’s going to be scary,” Wisner said. “It’s also a great thing you get to play with such a high-talented teammate. Y’all can combine your skills and be leaders to a program. … We’re going to compete. We’re always going to push each other.”
A four-star prospect, Wisner ranks No. 183 on the Rivals250.