Tre Wisner completely locked in with Texas after recent UT visit

Earlier this summer, Texas running back commitment Tre Wisner told Orangebloods.com that he was still looking at taking other trips, including a likely stop at Florida State for an official visit. After seeing Texas last week for the Longhorns’ pool party, Wisner said that’s no longer the case and he’s completely solid with his UT commitment.

“Nah. I think I’m done,” Wisner said about any other visits.

At last week’s event, Wisner got a chance to connect with some future teammates, including guys like Arch Manning and four of the five Texas offensive line commitments.

“I just wanted to see all the 23s together, have a good time, see some of the linemen I’m going to be working with, my quarterback, receivers,” Wisner said. “I had a great time being with some of the other recruits.”

With his commitment now in the rearview mirror, Wisner is turning into a recruiter for the Longhorns. Much of his focus is on the defensive side of the ball, including former Waco Connally teammate Kobe Black.

“I’m still trying to get my brother, Kobe Black, trying to get him to go ahead and punch it. We’re still looking for some more d-linemen for sure,” Wisner said