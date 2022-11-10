“It’s a big one for me and my recruitment. I’ve been working to get that one for I’d say six months now,” Owens said. “I went back for early spring practices, just loved the place. I came back for camps, pool parties, just to get to see the campus, talk to the coaches, create that relationship. I’ve been wanting that one for a while.”

The 6-5, 200-pound Owens has been a regular visitor to the Texas campus this year, and he said he was thrilled to pick up the offer from the in-state Longhorns.

The Texas Longhorn coaching staff has been very selective with its 2024 quarterback recruiting, having extended only a couple of scholarship offers to out-of-state prospects prior to last week. That changed last Thursday when Steve Sarkisian extended his first in-state QB offer to Cy Fair’s Trey Owens .

In addition to the practices and camp visits, Owens has also been at two Texas games this fall. He’s developed a solid relationship with Texas quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee, who got the ball rolling on last week’s offer.

“I think coach Milwee arranged a phone call with my head coach, then they called me right before practice. Me and coach Milwee were talking just like we normally do. He said he was going to pass the phone to coach Sark,” Owens said. “After that, coach Sark said I’d like to offer you a scholarship to the University of Texas. I was all smiles. I was on the field and my teammates were all looking at me.”

The honor of being the first in-state quarterback offer is not lost on Owens.

“Obviously it’s kind of a cool thing. Texas is such a big state, with the amount of talent there, to think I’m the top guy in my class in the state is a big thing for me,” Owens said.

Texas joins a list that includes Texas Tech, SMU, Baylor, Houston and a handful of others that have issued scholarship offers. At this early stage of the process, Owens is keeping a fairly open mind although he does admit that he’s intrigued by the offers from Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech.

“I’m pretty open to anything right now. I’d say out of the offers right now, I’d say Texas is top three. Out of the ones I have, I kind of have a top three but I’m waiting for some other schools,” Owens said. “I’ll take my official visits next spring and summer.

As for what prompted the Texas staff to offer, Owens said he feels his style of play fits in perfectly with what UT likes to do on offense.

“They know I’m a pro-style. One of the things that sticks out to me, coach Sark said we recruit quarterbacks to throw, running backs to run. I’d say that fits me. I feel like I can sit there and deliver the ball,” Owens said.