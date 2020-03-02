News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 12:05:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Two in-state schools standing out for safety JD Coffey

JD Coffey has several visits planned for this spring.
JD Coffey has several visits planned for this spring. (Sam Spiegelman)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

Safety JD Coffey is one of the top prospects in the country and he’s holding close to 30 scholarship offers, but the Kennedale standout isn’t just sitting around and waiting for the recruiting proc...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}