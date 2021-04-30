Orangebloods - Ty Madden's blister popped up at the wrong time...

With his adrenaline pumping, Madden started the game with a loud statement. For the first time in his Texas career, the big righty touched 100 MPH on a first-inning pitch to Tech’s superstar second baseman Jace Jung. Madden then caught Jung looking at a 98 MPH heater to end the top of the first.



However, Madden soon learned if he let his velocity dip at any point over the heart of the plate, Tech, extremely aggressive against fastballs, would be ready. The Red Raiders scored first when catcher Braxton Fulford hit a solo homer into the left field bullpen. But UT’s starter then began to raise his fastball velocity back to first-inning levels, mixed in his breaking stuff more with the occasional strikeout, and struck out six through the first three innings. As for Madden’s breaking ball, for the first time this year he threw two different breaking balls; the slower version had more of a curveball shape.



In the bottom of the third, No. 3 Texas (34-10, 12-4) grabbed the lead much to the delight of the Longhorn fans who dealt with a delayed start because of weather. Trey Faline hit a screaming line drive that just cleared the fence in left field for a solo homer. Later in the inning, Cam Williams, with the bases loaded and one out, beat out at first a potential inning-ending double play, which allowed Mitchell Daly to score to put Texas ahead 2-1.



Texas Tech immediately responded with two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth against Madden, whose fastball sat 93-94 MPH compared to its usual 95-98 MPH. It became obvious the Red Raiders could get the barrel to the lower velocity and Madden’s command started to decline as well. After the game, we learned why Madden suddenly went from racking up strikeouts at an outstanding rate to getting hit around the yard.



“I don't take anything away from an offense that goes out and earns it, but Ty's got a major blister in there. And he dealt with it all day. He just couldn't overcome it; couldn't get the slider down. It was a concern probably the third through the fifth and just what it was.



Ouch. Hopefully for Madden, this blister isn’t an issue moving forward. He gave up six runs on five hits, three walks and struck out seven. Fortunately for Texas, it sounds like Madden is no stranger to dealing with the blister. However, it’s not uncommon for blisters when they split to become annoying pests...



