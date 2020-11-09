Orangebloods - Ty Madden touched 99 MPH this fall but his leadership stood out more

When college baseball stopped, the Longhorns were on the verge of unleashing one of the nation’s best starting rotations just as it was finding its groove. Pete Hansen was set to move into the Sunday role. Bryce Elder, the clear leader of the pitching staff, was throwing very well, but still hadn’t enjoyed a start when it was all clicking. And Ty Madden took the mound each start with an improved, outstanding mental approach, which helped get the most out of his overpowering stuff.



Unfortunately, we’ll never know how good that rotation could be. Elder nearly returned to Texas until the Atlanta Braves selected him in the fifth round and met his well over slot asking price with an $850,000 bonus. But he did leave Texas an important parting gift.

Ty Madden is making his voice heard this offseason, and that's a good thing for Texas.

As the 2020 season started to play out, it was obvious Elder’s mental approach, attention to detail, work ethic and leadership influenced the Texas pitching staff. In particular, Elder was indirectly grooming Madden to take the lead in his own way next season.



“I think there was a passing of the guard from Bryce to Ty,” said David Pierce.



Madden will slide into the prestigious Friday night role at Texas for 2021. However, he slid into Elder’s leadership role a long time ago and his work ethic and preparation for those 2021 starts started as soon as it could. Longhorn players couldn’t participate in summer leagues like usual. So, Madden adapted.



“It started in the summer… Ty was pulling guys in the summer and saying, ‘Hey I need some hitters so I can get my innings in… I need a catcher.’ He was meeting them at Baseball USA and fields in the Houston area to get work in, and he was organizing that. That’s who he is,” said Pierce.



And when Madden returned to Austin, he arrived confident, prepared, and ready to set an unmistakable example of how pitchers are going to work. Known for a very detailed process and routine, Madden’s example is something Texas coaches would love other pitchers to follow.



“I think he’s the toughest player on our team when it comes to our mental side of the game and I say that because he prepares… so strategic in his routine, sometimes to a fault but that’s a good thing. I’d much rather back a player off than motivate him to work,” stated Pierce. “He’s so strategic of what his plan is.”



Madden’s plan isn’t limited to what he does when he toes the rubber or preparing himself for starts. There’s a team element to with the big right-hander does.



“He’s also that leader with that staff. I really love that culture created program… when we can get that kind of process to pass that leadership down and the expectations of what it takes. Now, you have this osmosis these players just sponging to each other and talking grips, mechanics, throwing programs. He is so good at that.



“If we start at three o’clock the entire pitching staff is starting warmups at 2:45… I asked who is in charge of that even though I already knew the answer. It’s almost like, ‘Coach Madden is. Ty said we’re going to start at 2:45.' Attention to detail and respect from his teammates.”