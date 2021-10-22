Under the Lone Star Lights: 5A DFW matchup headlines week 9 of TXHSFB

Another week, another great slate of football games all over the Lone Star State. We are nearing the end of October, which means the state playoffs will be here before we know it. Every game from here on out has a chance to alter the postseason picture. A top-10 battle between Frisco and Lucas Lovejoy is arguably the most intriguing matchup of the week. Down in the Houston-area, 7-1 Galena Park North Shore takes on 6-1 C.E. King. Those are two of the matchups that demand your attention this week. Below, we list the top games of the week and the prospects to watch in each matchup.



LOVEJOY VERSUS FRISCO

Lovejoy WR Kyle Parker is a rising prospect in the 2023 class. (Cole Patterson)

Friday. Oct. 22 - 7:00 p.m. - Leopard Stadium (Lucas, TX) Lovejoy hosts Frisco High in a huge 7-5A battle on Friday night. Both teams are undefeated on the season and ranked inside the top-10 in the state. Lovejoy's young core is looking for a big statement win, while Frisco is looking to play spoiler as the road team. The Leopards have no shortage of talent. 2023 wide receiver Kyle Parker is a rising prospect in the 2023 class, picking up offers from Central Michigan and Pittsburgh in recent weeks. 2024 wideout Parker Livingstone is another weapon and reports offers from Arkansas, Florida State, and Tennessee. Sophomore quarterback Alexander Franklin leads Lovejoy behind center. As for Frisco, the Raccoons are led by 4-star Texas offensive line commit Cole Hutson. Hutson has played a big role in Frisco jumping out to a 7-0 start this season, paving the way for a lethal rushing attack that has totaled nearly 3,000 yards already. Running back Bradford Martin has accounted for seven touchdowns on the ground. Both teams enter Friday night undefeated. One will remain perfect.

DUNCANVILLE VERSUS CEDAR HILL

Blue-chip DE Omari Abor leads Duncanville against rival Cedar Hill. (Rivals.com)

Friday, Oct. 22 - 7:30 p.m. - Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) Duncanville hosts Cedar Hill in a rivalry matchup that will be played at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Friday night. The two district foes are having opposite seasons -- the Panthers are rolling, while the Longhorns are struggling -- but it is always a big game when these two teams meet. 2022 Rivals100 defensive end Omari Abor headlines a loaded Duncanville squad that has real championship aspirations this season. Florida State commit Jaylen Early and Oregon commit Cameron Williams hold things down on the offensive line. 2024 linebacker Colin Simmons is a big-time defender and already reports an offer from Texas. As for Cedar Hill, cornerback Jalon Peoples is one of the better senior defensive backs in all of Texas. Peoples is a former Kansas commit that is on the Longhorns' radar. Additionally, Cedar Hill features talent such as Arizona State defensive line commit Syncere Massey and UConn wide receiver commit Xavier Brown.

NORTH SHORE VERSUS C.E. KING

5-star CB Denver Harris leads North Shore's defense. (Sam Spiegelman)

Friday, Oct. 22 - 7:00 p.m. - Panther Stadium (Houston, TX) Galena Park North Shore takes on C.E. King in a battle between two Houston-area one-loss teams. North Shore fell to Spring Westfield earlier this season, while C.E. King was beaten by Humble Atascocita last week. 5-star cornerback Denver Harris is the headliner for the Mustangs. Texas is battling Alabama and LSU for one of the premier defensive back prospects in America. Texas defensive line commit Kristopher Ross helps Harris lead a talented North Shore defense that is looking to shut down C.E. King's offensive attack. As for C.E. King, the Panthers are looking to grab a monumental victory this Friday. Louisiana offensive line commit Van Wells and New Mexico offensive line commit Joshua Lane will attempt to set the tone in the trenches against the Mustangs defense.

SPRING WESTFIELD VERSUS SPRING DEKANEY

UVA DL commit Anthony Holmes leads Spring Westfield. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)