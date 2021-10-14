Under the Lone Star Lights: DFW rivalries headline week eight of TXHSFB

This week’s Texas High School Football slate is loaded with intriguing games between DFW powers and heated rivalries. We are at the halfway point of the regular season, so every game from here on out is extremely important as far as playoff positioning goes. Texas commits and key targets will be in action all over the state before the Longhorns host an impressive group of prospects on Saturday. DeSoto’s Johntay Cook, El Campo’s Rueben Owens, and Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill are just a few of the big names expected to be in DKR after playing their own games on Friday night. Here are the five matchups this week that demand your attention.

SACHSE VERSUS GARLAND

Jordan Hudson is one of two 4-star prospects from Garland committed to SMU. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Thursday, Oct. 14 – 7:00 p.m. – Homer B Johnson Stadium (Garland, TX) Sachse and Garland headlines the Thursday slate of games. A rivalry between two Garland ISD squads, both Sachse and Garland will be looking for a signature victory as we move late into the season. The Mustangs currently hold a 4-2 record, while the Owls are sitting undefeated at 6-0. Quarterback Alex Orji is the name to watch for Sachse. Orji is a three-star dual threat prospect that committed to Virginia Tech over offers from the likes of Arkansas and Baylor. The senior signal caller can beat you with his arm and when he is on the move, presenting a tough task for Garland. On the other side, Garland is headlined by 4-star prospects Jordan Hudson and Chace Biddle. Hudson was previously committed to Oklahoma before flipping to the Mustangs, while Biddle claimed offers from Alabama, Auburn, and many more before deciding on local SMU. There has been some talk that Hudson could visit Texas, but nothing has been confirmed on that front. This is a big district game that could set the tone for the remainder of the regular season.

DESOTO VERSUS CEDAR HILL

2023 WR Johntay Cook is the go-to weapon for DeSoto. (Sam Spiegelman)

Friday, Oct. 15 – 7:00 p.m. – Eagle Stadium (DeSoto, TX) Similar to Garland versus Sachse, DeSoto hosts Cedar Hill in a monster district game. Both teams are 4-2 on the season and are looking to claim that no. 2 spot in the district behind Duncanville. The two rivals are loaded with prospects. DeSoto is led by 4-star wide receiver Johntay Cook, one of the biggest prospects that Texas is after in the 2023 recruiting class. Oregon commit Stephon Johnson is another weapon for quarterback Matt Allen to get the ball to. Baylor defensive back pledge Devyn Bobby and 2024 defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell are some of the big names on defense. Cedar Hill always has talent in the pipeline. 2023 quarterback Cedric Harden, Jr. has filled in behind center for the Longhorns. Cornerback Jalon Peoples is a ball-hawking defensive back that recently backed off his Kansas commitment. Arizona State pledge Syncere Massey is a big defender along the defensive line. This matchup is always entertaining, and this year looks to be no different.

DENTON GUYER VERSUS ALLEN

5-star DL David Hicks Jr. is a part of a loaded Allen squad. (Rivals.com)

Friday, Oct. 15 – 7:00 p.m. – Collins Athletic Complex (Denton, TX) Perhaps the biggest game of the entire week is Denton Guyer hosting Allen. Guyer is off to a 7-0 start and looks the part of an elite team in the state. Allen suffered its first regular season loss in nearly a decade earlier this season to Atascocita, but the Eagles are still 5-1 and a big threat in the state. 2023 defensive backs Ryan Yaites and Peyton Bowen lead the Wildcats defense. Both hold Texas offers and are among the best at their position in their class. Bowen’s younger brother, Eli Bowen, is a rising prospect in the 2024 class. 2023 Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss. 5-star defensive end DJ Hicks is the headliner for Allen and is ranked as the no. 3 prospect in the entire 2023 class. Texas has also offered 2022 Rivals250 offensive guard Neto Umeozulu and 2024 4-star defender Zina Umeozulu. 2024 QB Michael Hawkins is behind center for Chad Morris and the Eagles. Guyer is looking for another signature victory, while Allen is looking to grab a major victory in the first season of the Chad Morris era.

CY PARK VERSUS BRIDGELAND

Harold Perkins is one of the top LB prospects in the country. (Rivals.com)

Friday, Oct. 15 – 7:00 p.m. – Cy-Fair FCU Stadium Down in the Houston area, Cy Park takes on Bridgeland in a huge matchup between two squads that have plenty of talent. Cy Park is 6-0 on the season, while Bridgeland is 5-1 through six games. Rivals100 linebacker Harold Perkins is a major Texas target and headlines the Tigers. Perkins recently made multiple visits for games at DKR and is a huge priority for the Longhorns in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Owen Pewee is another talented linebacker on Cy Press that holds multiple P5 and FBS offers. Running back Nathan Livingston holds a Marshall offer. The Tigers have a challenge on their hands with quarterback Conner Weigman on the other side. Weigman, a 4-star Texas A&M commit, is off to a terrific senior season and is a big threat to any defense. Wide receiver Andrew Maleski is the go-to target for the Rivals100 passer.



ATASCOCITA VERSUS HOUSTON C.E. KING

5-star OL Kam Dewberry is a major Texas target. (Rivals.com)