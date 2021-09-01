Under The Lone Star Lights: Pair of games in Austin headline loaded week 2

Week one was highlighted by a Converse Judson victory over DeSoto, a Lake Travis win against Arlington Martin, and a dominant Denton Ryan win over Longview in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic. There is certainly no shortage of storylines to come out of the opening week of Texas high school football. There are a ton of must-watch games all over the state in week two. Quite a few reside in the Metroplex, as fierce rivals square off in the early stages of the season. It was extremely difficult to cut this to five games to highlight. That is how stacked this week’s slate of games is. Notable games that just missed the cut include Argyle versus Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Duncanville versus South Oak Cliff, and Southlake Carroll versus Rockwall Heath in what should be a highly entertaining and high-scoring affair in the DFW between two of the best 6A teams in the state.

AUSTIN WESTLAKE VERSUS EULESS TRINITY

Friday, Sep. 3 – 7:00 pm – Chaparral Stadium (Austin, TX) Austin Westlake plays host to Euless Trinity in week two of the 2021 Texas high school football season in what should be a very interesting matchup. Westlake is led by 5-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik, while 4-star Oklahoma State running back commit Ollie Gordon leads the charge for Trinity. Klubnik is coming off a performance in which he accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns against Temple in week one. The Clemson pledge has a plethora of weapons to get the ball to, including 2023 Texas target Jaden Greathouse. Texas commit Connor Robertson and 2023 4-star T.J. Shanahan Jr. protect him up front. Gordon is playing quarterback for the Trojans in 2021, and he is already off to a big start. The Cowboys commit scored five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) in a 45-27 week one victory over Arlington Lamar. Todd Dodge and the Chaps defense present Gordon and the Trojans with a big obstacle. This is a fascinating game in the Austin area that features a Longhorns commit and a pair of 2023 targets.

DENTON RYAN VERSUS DENTON GUYER

Friday, Sep 3 – 7:00 pm – CH Collins Stadium (Denton, TX) Arguably the most exciting matchup of week two features a pair of heated rivals in Denton. Ryan takes on Guyer in a battle between two teams that have the ability to compete for a state championship this season. What more could you want? Guyer is coming off of a week one win against Hebron. The Wildcats are headlined by two 2023 Texas targets: four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites and fellow four-star defensive back Peyton Bowen. The two hold offers from programs all over the nation and give Guyer a big advantage on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, quarterback Jackson Arnold is a big-time player that already holds a Notre Dame and multiple SEC offers and presents a huge threat to opponents. Ryan, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout victory against Jalen Hale and Longview. The Ryan defense forced Lobos into mistake after mistake last Saturday before pulling away in dominant fashion. Running back Kalib Hicks had a huge breakout performance, rushing for three touchdowns on the day. Linebacker Anthony Hill is dominant on both sides of the ball and looks like a sure-fire five-star prospect. Texas commit Austin Jordan is a playmaker on both sides of the ball at receiver and defensive back. The Raiders will likely need new starting signal caller Khalon Davis to have a big day against a stout Guyer secondary. These two teams will be looking to come away with a major victory this week and continue the momentum from each of their impressive opening week wins.

ALEDO VERSUS FRISCO LONE STAR

Thursday, Sep 2 – 7:00 pm – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) Aledo takes on Frisco Lone Star in a battle between two of the best 5A DII programs in the state. The Bearcats and Rangers will be playing inside Toyota Stadium, home to FC Dallas, on Thursday evening. 4-star Texas defensive back commit Bryan Allen, Jr. is the headliner for Aledo. Allen, a former LSU commit, is one of the best defenders in the state of Texas and is a big reason why many expect the Bearcats to take home a state title in 2021. Allen’s younger brother, Jaden Allen, is an impressive 2024 prospect that is already showing signs of developing into a big-time player in his own right. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is committed to play at Nevada. Frisco Lone Star plays in a division that features Denton Ryan, so grabbing a non-district victory over Aledo could be big for the team during the remainder of the year. Quarterback Garret Rangel, an Oklahoma State pledge, leads the way for the Rangers. Rangel is a big-time passer that has the ability to lead Lone Star deep into the postseason. The battle between Rangel and the Aledo secondary will be fun to keep an eye on at Toyota Stadium.

LAKE TRAVIS VERSUS CONVERSE JUDSON

Friday, Sep 3 – 7:00 pm – Cavalier Stadium (Austin, TX) Lake Travis hosts Converse Judson in what has quickly become one of the bigger 6A matchups of week two. Lake Travis took care of business by defeating a talented Arlington Martin team by double-digits last week, while Judson surprised many by upsetting DeSoto at home on Friday night. The Cavaliers are led by quarterback Bo Edmundson and wide receiver Caleb Burton. Edmundson holds offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, and Penn State, while Burton is regarded as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country and is committed to play college football at Ohio State. That duo, combined with the rest of an impressive Lake Travis squad, will be difficult for any team to contain. Judson, on the other hand, defeated a DeSoto squad led by Johntay Cook, Devyn Bobby, and Caleb Mitchell to open up the year. 2023 defensive end Johnny Bowens is the big-time prospect on the Rockets, holding offers from Texas, Texas A&M, and Baylor. Bowens will be tasked with putting pressure on a talented Cavaliers offense after performing very well against the Eagles. The Rockets will be playing the underdog role for the second consecutive week, but Judson has the team to pull off a big win in Austin.

