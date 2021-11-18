Under the Lone Star Lights: Previewing week two TXHSFB Playoff slate

Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code ORANGEBLOODS20 https://gamechangerpatch.com/discount/ORANGEBLOODS20 ***

The second week of the Texas High School Football Playoffs is upon us, and there are some gigantic matchups. Teams in the Area Round are looking to punch a ticket into the Regional Semifinals, putting them one step closer to playing for it all in AT&T Stadium. The bi-district first round featured some big upsets, perhaps most notably Cypress Park falling to Tomball last Thursday evening in the 6A DII bracket. Cy Park, led by 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins, was expected to make a deep playoff run by many. Other programs, such as Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake took care of business in round one. DeSoto versus Rockwall, Arlington Martin versus Lewisville, and Dallas South Oak Cliff versus Frisco High are just three of the headliners of this weekend’s matchups. The slate is loaded with championship hopefuls and FBS talent. Below are five games that we will be paying close attention to.

SOUTH OAK CLIFF VERSUS FRISCO

South Oak Cliff DB Malik Muhammad. (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)

Thursday, Nov. 18 – 7:00 p.m. – Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) Dallas South Oak Cliff takes on Frisco High at the new home of the Texas Rangers on Thursday evening in a matchup filled with talent. South Oak Cliff is headlined by 2023 top-50 prospect Malik Muhammad, while Frisco is led by 2022 4-star Texas offensive line commit Cole Hutson. South Oak Cliff holds an impressive 10-1 record on the season, with its only loss coming to 6A DI title contender Duncanville at the beginning of September. The Golden Bears have reeled off 10 consecutive wins, most recently defeating Everman by three touchdowns in the first-round of the playoffs. Muhammad leads the charge from his defensive back position, but he is far from the only talented player on SOC. 2023 4-star Jayvon Thomas, quarterback Kevin Jennings, and 2023 wide receiver Randy Reece are other names of note. Frisco has also had a strong season to this point. The Raccoons sit at 10-1, with its only loss coming late in the season on the road to Lucas Lovejoy. Frisco put up nearly 50 points on the scoreboard last week in the bi-district round en route to beating Royse City by 20. Cole Hutson sets the tone in the trenches for a team that has proven to be able to run on just about any defense it goes up against. This has the makings of a strong game to kickoff week two of the playoffs.

FRISCO LONE STAR VERSUS COLLEGE STATION

Frisco Lone Star QB Garret Rangel. (Rivals.com)

Friday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. – TMF Rose Stadium (Tyler, TX) Elsewhere in 5A, Frisco Lone Star takes on College Station in a very intriguing matchup out in East Texas. Lone Star is headlined by Oklahoma State quarterback commit Garret Rangel, while Jett Huff leads the way at quarterback for College Station. Rangel is a prolific passer that gives Lone Star the ability to score with any team it plays – evidenced by a 9-2 record. Alongside the Oklahoma State commit is Ashton Jeanty, a versatile offensive weapon that is committed to Boise State. Those two helped the Raiders score a whopping 74 points in the opening round. Northwestern defensive back commit Devin Turner is one of several talented prospects on the other side of the ball. College Station enters Friday’s game at a perfect 11-0. Tight end Houston Thomas is a factor in the passing game and holds offers from Fresno State, Louisiana, and Kansas. Defensive lineman Connor Lingren has P5 offers from Purdue and Vanderbilt and will be tasked with disrupting the Raiders offense. Baylor and Texas Tech have both offered 2023 DB AJ Tisdell.

ARLINGTON MARTIN VERSUS LEWISVILLE

Arlington Martin DB Javien Toviano. (Rivals.com)

Friday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. – Ellis Stadium (Irving, TX) One of the best matchups of the weekend will be played in Irving, as Arlington Martin takes on Lewisville in the Area Round. These two teams have plenty of talent and have the ability to put a ton of points on the scoreboard, setting up an exciting battle. 2023 4-star DB Javien Toviano is the headliner for Martin. OB recently caught up with the blue-chip defender, and he is determined to help the Warriors go deep into the postseason. Joining him on the defensive side is Stanford commit RJ Cooper, a disruptive defensive end that wreaks havoc on offenses. On the other side is Lewisville, who features Texas wide receiver commit Armani Winfield. Winfield is a big-play wide receiver that has proven to be capable of scoring from just about anywhere on the field. Throwing him the ball is sophomore quarterback Ethan Terrell, who has really impressed OB this season. Oregon State running back pledge Damien Martinez is also in the backfield, while 2024 4-star defensive back Jaydan Hardy is one of the bigger names on defense. Hardy and 2023 safety Cameren Jenkins form a quality secondary tandem. These two teams met in the playoffs last year, where Martin blew out Lewisville to the tune of 68-0. You have to think that Lewisville enters this game with some added motivation.

CEDAR HILL VERSUS TYLER LEGACY

Tyler Legacy RB Bryson Donnell. (Rivals.com)

Saturday, Nov. 20 – 11:00 a.m. – Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) The first of three games at Globe Life Field on Saturday is Cedar Hill taking on Tyler Legacy in Arlington. Cedar Hill defeated Bryan in a low-scoring affair in round one, while Legacy pulled the upset over Garland to advance to the next round. Cedar Hill is led by a trio of Texas Tech commitments – all on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back Jalon Peoples and defensive linemen Harvey Dyson III and Syncere Massey all gave their pledge to the Red Raiders shortly after former Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire was hired in Lubbock. Those three set the tone for the Longhorns, while junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. leads the offense. Harden reports offers from Georgia Tech and Kansas. Tyler Legacy leans on its ground game – which is very smart considering that they have two P5 running back commitments. Texas commit Jamarion Miller holds the school record for career rushing yards and is one of the headliners of Texas’ 2022 class. Alongside him is Texas Tech pledge Bryson Donnell, who totaled four touchdowns against Allen with OB in attendance back in September. 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Renaud holds a Texas offer and is a disrupting force on the line of scrimmage. This has a chance to be an exciting back-and-forth game to kick off a terrific tripleheader on Saturday, as DeSoto-Rockwall and Southlake Carroll-Midland Legacy will follow.

DESOTO VERSUS ROCKWALL

DeSoto WR Johntay Cook. (Sam Spiegelman)