Under the Lone Star Lights: Texas High School Football is back

The 2021 Texas high school football season kicks off this week, and that has all of us excited. A long offseason has finally concluded. There are several intriguing matchups all over the state that has our attention. Some matchups include priority Texas targets and commits, while others simply feature two talented squads going head-to-head. For instance, Duncanville opens the season against California powerhouse Mater Dei on Friday. The matchup will feature numerous Division I prospects all over the field. On Saturday, Denton Ryan – led by Texas commit Austin Jordan – takes on Longview – led by 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Hale – at The Star in Frisco. Here are five games that have my attention this week.

DUNCANVILLE VERSUS MATER DEI

Friday, Aug, 27, 7:30 p.m. - Panther Stadium (Duncanville, TX) Duncanville versus Mater Dei is a game that is loaded with elite talent. From Duncanville 2022 4-star defensive end Omari Abor to 2022 Texas linebacker commit Eoghan Kerry, high-level talent will be all over the gridiron on Friday evening at Panther Stadium. The Panthers have become one of the top programs in the Lone Star State under Reginald Samples, while the Crusaders are always among the top teams in the entire country, year-in and year-out. More than just that, though, this gives Duncanville an opportunity to show Mater Dei what Texas high school football is all about. The Panthers fell to IMG Academy last season, so this gives the Panthers a chance to avenge that loss and grab a huge season-opening victory. THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH: Omari Abor, EDGE, Duncanville Eoghan Kerry, LB, Mater Dei (Texas commit) Domani Jackson, CB, Mater Dei (USC commit)

DENTON RYAN VERSUS LONGVIEW

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2:00 p.m. - Ford Center (Frisco, TX) Denton Ryan and Longview will square off in the Jerry Jones Classic on Saturday at The Star in Frisco. Denton Ryan has talent all over its roster, including 2022 Texas commit Austin Jordan and 2023 top-50 overall player Anthony Hill. Longview is highlighted by elite wide receiver Jalen Hale, who holds offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and more. Both programs have won state titles in recent years. Ryan is coming off of a season in which it grabbed the championship over Cedar Park, while Longview was crowned champs in 2018 behind newly named Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King. Ryan will be looking to start its title-defending season with a win, while the Lobos will attempt to play spoiler and make a statement in Frisco. I am very excited to be in the building for this one. THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH: Austin Jordan, DB, Denton Ryan (Texas commit)

Jalen Hale, WR, Longview

Anthony Hill, LB, Denton Ryan

LAKE TRAVIS VERSUS ARLINGTON MARTIN

Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. - Cavalier Stadium (Austin, TX) Both Martin and Lake Travis have tons of talent on both sides of the field. Martin features 2022 Texas commit Trevell Johnson (who is attempting to play through a hip injury), recent Stanford defensive end commit Ernest Cooper IV, and 2023 blue-chip defensive back Javien Toviano. The Warriors pushed Southlake Carroll a season ago in the playoffs and are looking to take that next step. Lake Travis is always a state power, and this season is no exception. The Cavaliers’ offense will be led by quarterback Bo Edmundson, who has been offered by Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Penn State, and Ohio State wide receiver commit Caleb Burton. That pairing has the talent to take Lake Travis far. Both teams have the ability to make a push for the state championship this fall. Martin defeated Lake Travis in Austin two years ago, and Friday night will give them the opportunity to do the same this year. THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH: Javien Toviano, ATH, Arlington Martin

Caleb Burton, WR, Lake Travis

Trevell Johnson, LB, Arlington Martin (Texas commit)

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL VERSUS HIGHLAND PARK

Thursday, Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. - AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) Southlake will kickoff the post-Quinn Ewers era a year before anybody expected. Ewers, of course, enrolled at Ohio State earlier this month, allowing him to take advantage of NIL opportunities. Now, the Dragons will turn to quarterback Kaden Anderson to lead the charge. Anderson is a 6-foot-4 passer that will be surrounded by D1 talent. Running back Owen Allen is one of the most explosive players in the state, and tight end RJ Maryland is a Boston College commit. Even without Ewers, Riley Dodge should have SLC competing for a state title in 2021. Highland Park, meanwhile, has to replace talent as well, but quarterback Brennan Storer has been on college radars for a while now. Storer takes over for the Scots, who also feature two-way playmaker Jack Curtis, running back Christian Reeves, and more.This game will be aired on ESPNU on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH: Kaden Anderson, QB, Southlake Carroll

Brennan Storer, QB, Highland Park

Owen Allen, RB, Southlake Carroll

CEDAR HILL VERSUS ROCKWALL