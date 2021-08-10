Updated 2023 Rivals250 sees four TXHSFB players at top of their position
The Lone Star State is well-known for producing high-end, elite talent each and every year. The class of 2023 is certainly no exception to that.
The updated Rivals250 for the 2023 recruiting cycle features four different Texas High School Football players at the top of their respective positions. This ranges from all-purpose running back all the way to inside linebacker.
The group is headlined by 5-star defensive end David Hicks, Jr., who was recently ranked the third overall prospect in the entire class earlier this week. Hicks moved to Allen after spending the first two years of his high school career at Morton Ranch in Katy. The elite defensive line prospect has had many conversations with the Longhorns staff.
"Texas was one of the schools that contacts me the most,” Hicks told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Texas is pretty cool and being in Texas and one of the top schools in the state, Texas is up there.”
Not too far out of 5-star range is offensive guard TJ Shanahan, Jr., who just announced that he will be transferring into Austin Westlake from the Orlando area. Shanahan, Jr. was already a huge target for the Longhorns before he made the decision to move to Austin.
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney calls the 6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman a "mean, physical offensive lineman".
"Shanahan is a mean, physical offensive lineman who looks forward to exerting his will on people. He's a barrel-chested tough guy who wants to dominate, he chirps at the defensive linemen he competes against and he has an attitude that he will not be overpowered when on the football field."
Shanahan toured the country this year and just transferred from Orlando Timber Creek to Austin (Texas) Westlake so his recruitment could change quite significantly."
Denton Ryan inside linebacker Anthony Hill is ranked as the best ILB in the class, coming in at 30th overall in the most updated class rankings. Hill was recently on campus at Texas and is a priority for the Texas staff.
The elite defender is a major contributor for one of the best teams in the state and is being courted by some of the best programs in the entire country.
Spiegelman writes that Texas is among the group of favorites for Hill.
"Hill was a key cog for Denton (Texas) Ryan as it marched toward a perfect season culminating in a Texas 5A state title a year ago. As a sophomore, Hill covered sideline-to-sideline and added a ton to Ryan's defense as a pass-rusher up the gut and coming off the edge. Hill has shined this offseason dropping back into coverage and showcasing another element of his skill-set."
Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama are the favorites."
Finally, Rueben Owens comes in just behind Hill in the rankings at 31. Owens is ranked as the top all-purpose back in the entire class right now, as he is a major threat running and catching the football. The former Texas commit was back in Austin at the end of July and remains a priority target for the Longhorns after backing off of his commitment earlier in the summer.
The Longhorns will have to beat out some heavy hitters to get Owens back in the class. The talented running back also made trips to Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M this summer.
Spiegelman writes that Owens can "create big plays from anywhere on the field"."One of the nation's speediest prospects regardless of position, Owens -- a one-time Texas commitment -- leads the pack at all-purpose back. He's a weapon in the running game and as a receiver with his blend of speed and quickness, fantastic hands and ability to create big plays from anywhere on the field."
Owens has been wildly successful as a component of the El Campo (Texas) backfield, but is due for a breakout campaign in 2021. The Texas four-star is a priority for both the Longhorns and Aggies as well as Alabama, Georgia and LSU."
Other notable prospects
Arch Manning is the top overall prospect in the updated rankings. Arlington Martin defensive back Javien Toviano is a top-15 prospect. Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud and Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale are both ranked inside the top-30.
Shiner's Dalton Brooks and Denton Guyer's Ryan Yaites are both top-50 prospects. Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson is ranked as the best tight end in the class. Robinson visited UT at the end of July.
Johntay Cook, Jaquaize Pettaway, Braylon James, Deldrick Madison, Peyton Bowen, Harris Sewell, Malik Muhammad, and Tre Wisner are other TXHSFB products in the top-100.
Check out the full 2023 Rivals250 HERE.