Updated 2023 Rivals250 sees four TXHSFB players at top of their position

The Lone Star State is well-known for producing high-end, elite talent each and every year. The class of 2023 is certainly no exception to that. The updated Rivals250 for the 2023 recruiting cycle features four different Texas High School Football players at the top of their respective positions. This ranges from all-purpose running back all the way to inside linebacker. The group is headlined by 5-star defensive end David Hicks, Jr., who was recently ranked the third overall prospect in the entire class earlier this week. Hicks moved to Allen after spending the first two years of his high school career at Morton Ranch in Katy. The elite defensive line prospect has had many conversations with the Longhorns staff. "Texas was one of the schools that contacts me the most,” Hicks told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Texas is pretty cool and being in Texas and one of the top schools in the state, Texas is up there.”

Not too far out of 5-star range is offensive guard TJ Shanahan, Jr., who just announced that he will be transferring into Austin Westlake from the Orlando area. Shanahan, Jr. was already a huge target for the Longhorns before he made the decision to move to Austin. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney calls the 6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman a "mean, physical offensive lineman". "Shanahan is a mean, physical offensive lineman who looks forward to exerting his will on people. He's a barrel-chested tough guy who wants to dominate, he chirps at the defensive linemen he competes against and he has an attitude that he will not be overpowered when on the football field." Shanahan toured the country this year and just transferred from Orlando Timber Creek to Austin (Texas) Westlake so his recruitment could change quite significantly."

Denton Ryan inside linebacker Anthony Hill is ranked as the best ILB in the class, coming in at 30th overall in the most updated class rankings. Hill was recently on campus at Texas and is a priority for the Texas staff. The elite defender is a major contributor for one of the best teams in the state and is being courted by some of the best programs in the entire country. Spiegelman writes that Texas is among the group of favorites for Hill. "Hill was a key cog for Denton (Texas) Ryan as it marched toward a perfect season culminating in a Texas 5A state title a year ago. As a sophomore, Hill covered sideline-to-sideline and added a ton to Ryan's defense as a pass-rusher up the gut and coming off the edge. Hill has shined this offseason dropping back into coverage and showcasing another element of his skill-set." Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama are the favorites."