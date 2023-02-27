“The last time I went to Texas, it was mostly the same, just still building relationships with the coaches and stuff, still getting a feel for Texas,” Moddon said. “Hopefully I get to see the campus more, not just the stadium.”

Hunter Moddon has been committed to the Texas Longhorns for nearly six months, and the Rivals250 receiver still feels good about his decision. Despite his commitment, Moddon has been pretty open that he’d like to continue to take other visits to enjoy the recruiting process and he did just that prior to the February dead period. After visiting Texas for a junior day on January 21, Moddon followed that trip up with a stop in Baton Rouge to check out LSU. Both visits made strong impressions.

Moddon, who can play on either side of the ball, is hoping to return to Texas in March, possibly for UT’s junior day on March 25. As for his trip to LSU, he got a feel for the Tigers’ program and said he liked the vibe he got from the LSU coaches.

“LSU, a lot of great defensive backs have gone through LSU. The coaches, they coach differently I feel like, just the way they recruit, their study rooms and how they break film down, it’s a little different,” Moddon said.

A Rivals250 member, the 6-1, 170-pound Moddon is mostly being recruited as a receiver, but he said some schools are talking to him about bringing him on an athlete who could play on either side of the ball. Things are still up in the air with his possible future position at Texas. Moddon is very open to the idea of playing corner, but also wants to get to know new Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

“Playing corner helps me get my eyes where they need to be. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop working at receiver,” Moddon said. “I still have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball.”

Along with a March visit to Texas, Moddon said he’d like to take spring trips to Oregon and possibly TCU. He says he’s not necessarily looking for other options, but is instead more interested in utilizing the recruiting process to his full advantage.

“It’s not really about anyone giving me a blueprint (to switch his commitment), it’s more about myself, giving me that opportunity. I’m not really comparing coaches or favoritism or anything like that, it’s just more that I’m trying to enjoy the process while I can.

“Definitely I’m still committed, but I feel like I have the free will to visit other schools and get everything I can out of this process before I get to college.”

Out of Clear Lake, Moddon is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the No. 180-ranked player on the Rivals250.