UT commit Milroe continues to light up opponents
Quarterback Jalen Milroe has a small problem … but it’s the kind of problem most football players like to have. Milroe and his Katy Tompkins teammates have been playing so well, they’re blowing the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news