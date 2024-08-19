With Kade Phillips flipping his commitment from Texas to LSU on Sunday, that leaves the Longhorns with only one defensive back commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. The good news for Texas is that its one DB pledge - Caleb Chester – remains completely locked in with his decision.

“I’m still 100 percent. No regrets,” Chester said. “It’s even better.”

Chester committed to Texas on June 11 and he said since that day, the Texas staff has continued to make him feel like a priority.

“Even with me being committed, coach Sark, coach Gideon, coach Joseph still talk to me and recruit me like they’re trying to get me to commit,” Chester said. “That shows me that they’re real and they love me as a recruit.”

Along with the Texas coaches, Chester also keeps in contact with a handful of Texas players, including second-year cornerback Manny Muhammad.

“Manny, to me, he’s just kind of a big brother to me. I look up to him, ask him a lot of questions,” Chester said. “He gives me the rundown of how things are going to be. He tries to give me a clear view of what it will be like when I get there.”