Red Oak wide receiver Taz Williams is one of the country’s top prospects as a Rivals250 member, and last weekend the Texas Longhorns got a chance to host Williams on an unofficial visit for their game against Wyoming. Things started pretty slowly for Texas before pulling away in the fourth quarter, and Williams said he loved the excitement at the game and the Longhorns’ explosiveness that was shown late in the game

“I loved it, especially when they opened the fourth quarter. I’ve never seen anything like that. They turned the lights off, then had all these lights. If you looked at it in the air (the drone show), I was like ‘What is that?’ Then they get to the fourth quarter, and it was like a switch flipped for Texas,” Williams said. “They had a touchdown, a pick-6, then another touchdown and went up by 21. That’s what I came for.”

The 6-0, 173-pound Williams is one of the country’s more sought-after prospects in the 2025 class, with close to 50 scholarship offers, including invitations from power programs from all over the country. Texas offered back in the spring after new wide receivers coach Chris Jackson got to do an in-person evaluation, and Williams said the Longhorns will receive strong consideration as he works through his recruitment.

“Texas is most definitely a school that will be there until it’s time to make a decision, whenever that is,” Williams said. “Really it’s coach Jackson, coach Sark. I really like what they’re doing with their receivers. They move them around, like Xavier Worthy. That’s what I want to do. ... I can see myself in that system.”

During his Texas visit, Williams said he spoke with recruits like Dakorien Moore, Marcus Harris and Michael Fasusi. Up next, Williams will be in Boulder in a couple of weeks when Colorado hosts USC.

On the field, Williams and his Red Oak teammates are off to a 4-0 start. Included in those wins is an overtime win over Lake Belton in which Williams provided some heroics with a long touchdown grab to send the game to overtime. On the season, Williams has recorded nearly 350 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns, but he feels he still has more in the tank.