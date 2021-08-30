UT momentum keeps building with pledge from elite defender J'Mond Tapp

The Texas recruiting train continues to pick up steam, with the Longhorns picking up their second commitment of the day just moments ago.

Rivals250 defender J’Mond Tapp announced his decision to give Texas a verbal pledge on Twitter, joining Jaray Bledsoe, who committed to UT earlier on Monday afternoon.

Tapp, out of Donaldsonville (LA) Ascension Catholic, is a player who has been high on the Longhorns ever since taking a late June trip to Austin, the only official visit he’s taken. On Monday night, he decided he’d seen enough of the recruiting pressures and gave Texas yet another big commitment.

While the Longhorns have been a school that Tapp has held in high regard, most of the speculation about his future centered on in-state LSU or possibly Alabama. In the end, it was Texas taking the checkered flag, and Tapp has said there’s a lot to like about UT and the city of Austin.

“They’re a new staff and they don’t really have too many outside linebackers,” Tapp said following his Texas official visit. “They had to get some transfers to play just to fill the spots.”