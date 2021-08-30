UT momentum keeps building with pledge from elite defender J'Mond Tapp
The Texas recruiting train continues to pick up steam, with the Longhorns picking up their second commitment of the day just moments ago.
Rivals250 defender J’Mond Tapp announced his decision to give Texas a verbal pledge on Twitter, joining Jaray Bledsoe, who committed to UT earlier on Monday afternoon.
Tapp, out of Donaldsonville (LA) Ascension Catholic, is a player who has been high on the Longhorns ever since taking a late June trip to Austin, the only official visit he’s taken. On Monday night, he decided he’d seen enough of the recruiting pressures and gave Texas yet another big commitment.
While the Longhorns have been a school that Tapp has held in high regard, most of the speculation about his future centered on in-state LSU or possibly Alabama. In the end, it was Texas taking the checkered flag, and Tapp has said there’s a lot to like about UT and the city of Austin.
“They’re a new staff and they don’t really have too many outside linebackers,” Tapp said following his Texas official visit. “They had to get some transfers to play just to fill the spots.”
At 6-3 and 240 pounds, Tapp actually grew up following the Longhorns and he’s developed a strong relationship with the UT.
“It’s just my dream school. It’s the only college I really knew about when I was young,” Tapp said.
Ranked No. 112 nationally, Tapp is a versatile defender that can play on the line of scrimmage or line up in a more traditional linebacker role. He had more than 20 offers before committing to Texas and took part in the Rivals.com 5-Star Challenge over the summer.
“He’s a raw, physically gifted edge defender that has shined all over the defensive front for Donaldsonville Ascension Catholic since his freshman season,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “He’s versatile enough to stand up or put his hand in the dirt, Tapp is explosive off the line with a downhill mentality and excellent closing speed. He’s menacing as he patrols in the flats and can shut down the run and get after the quarterback. A monster get for Texas over Alabama and LSU.”
Tapp becomes Texas’ 20th commitment in the 2022 class, and he’s UT’s third pledge in the span of five days. The Longhorns’ currently rank fourth on the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.