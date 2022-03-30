UT offer makes a strong impression on punter/kicker Tyler White

“I’m definitely going to highly consider it. I’m going to take the recruiting process very seriously, but Texas is definitely one of the top schools on my list,” White said. “I’m still talking to schools, but Texas has a great place in my heart since they were the first to offer me in person as well.”

White also has a verbal offer from Miami and schools like TCU, Texas A&M, Baylor, North Carolina State and Oregon State have been in touch of late. To get the face-to-face offer from the Texas staff was an important development for White, and the Longhorns will figure heavily into his recruitment moving forward.

“Coach Sark sat me down in his office, was telling me how much he liked my film, liked me as a person as well. He was telling me that they really want me to come play for them,” White said. “It was honestly just an awesome moment, first offer to receive in person. It was just a surreal moment, a weight lifted off my shoulder.

White, out of Southlake Carroll, met with the coaching staff during his Saturday visit and was presented a full offer from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Texas Longhorns welcomed a number of 2023 prospects to their campus on Saturday afternoon and one of them, punter/kicker Tyler White , walked away from campus with a new scholarship offer.

Also a standout on the diamond, White plays DH, first base, third base and is a relief pitcher for Southlake’s baseball team. Baseball has always held a special place in his heart, but football has surged to the top of his priority list. In a perfect world, White said he’d love to play both sports in college.

“It’s kind of always been my dream, always found myself more of a baseball guy. Here recently, the last couple years, baseball is kind of the second sport now that kicking is taking over,” White said. “It is my dream to play both sports in college.”

White said he’d like to visit Texas A&M in the coming weeks and he’ll return to Austin for sure at some point. Both of those trips will have to revolve around a busy baseball schedule.

While he’s primarily regarded as a punter, White also turned in a standout junior season as a place-kicker and on kick-offs for Southlake Carroll. He’ll do whatever is asked of him in college, he said.

“At the next level, if my field goals keep picking up, I could probably do both. But at the next level, I realistically see myself as a punter and holder, maybe a kickoff guy too,” White said.

As he works through the recruiting process, Texas should remain a strong contender in this one. White said there’s a lot to like about the UT program and the people who help run it.

“First off, it’s Texas. It’s a big, great school. The people there are just awesome. Just being there for that one day, the people there are awesome. The facilities are great. The coaches, coach Sark is one of the best head coaches in college football right now. Coach (Jeff) Banks, I think, is one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in football right now, so he’s probably not going anywhere anytime soon,” White said. “The city of Austin is awesome. It’s a big city, love that. I just have a good feeling about something going on in Austin. Coach Sark has a new direction for the team from the previous coaches. He was just giving me examples of things they’re working on, on and off the field, for the direction of their players.”

White doesn’t have a firm timeline for a decision. He said he’s taking things “day by day” and a commitment could happen as soon as the next week or so, or he could wait a few months. He does want to decide before his senior season begins.