UT RB commit Cedric Baxter equally impressive on and off the field

Texas recently picked up a big commitment from Orlando Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter. Edgewater head coach Cameron Duke took some time this week to talk to OB about his start back, including what kind of credentials Baxter brings to the table on the field, in the locker room and in terms of his character.

Here’s the interview in Q&A form …

On what Baxter brings to the table as a running back:

I think as a running back he's a complete running back. He's can run inside or outside. He can take it the distance at any minute. He's got phenomenal top-end speed. He’s 6-2, 215 as a 17-year-old. He’s over a 300-pound power clean. I think what makes him also very unique and special is his pass-catching ability is off the charts. His hands are unbelievable. He can run routes like a wide receiver. He’s very versatile. And he’s also extremely intelligent, carries a 3.8 GPA. And he's football smart, too. He understands our offense inside and out.

On things they’re working on this year to help him continue to improve:

I just think, being the leader, he can make everyone else around him better. There are going to be so many times where people are keying on him and we have some other weapons, so sometimes him even being a decoy is going to be a good thing. Of course, he's done a really good job with ball security, but just making sure that continues, since protecting the football is so critical in winning football games. I think, he's such a big, physical, tough back, we just want to make sure that we're keeping him healthy the best we can as well. He’s conditioned and ready to go. He’s put in great work this summer and in the first part of fall camp. I’m looking forward to just watching him continue to grow and develop. A lot of people don't know he's only 17 years old. He won't turn 18 until June of next year.

On Baxter’s character and leadership presence:

I’m going into my 19th year of coaching ball, my ninth as the head coach, and he's the best leader I've ever had in the program. Because he's vocal, but he also does it with consistency. He's great in the classroom. He's loved at school. He’s loved by his teachers. And then he's a really good teammate. He’s selfless. He puts others before himself. He's not a selfish guy. That's so refreshing in today's climate and culture. He wants those around him to do well. He's a caring person who cares about others extremely well. It's a testament to his upbringing and his mom and dad. Yeah, he's the best leader I’ve ever had and that's saying a lot. On and off the field, his leadership skills are just exceptional.

On Baxter’s low-key personality and not craving the spotlight:

Very much so. He isn’t one of those guys who just loved recruiting. He was overwhelmed. He felt very blessed and fortunate to be in that situation, but it’s not something that he craved the attention at all. He’s someone that just knows how to be a servant leader, and be someone that is a really, really, really good teammate. Of course, he’s an exceptional player, but then he takes care of his stuff at home really well. He's a good sibling. He's good with his parents. He works his butt off in the classroom. So kind of a complete young man and again, it's just a great testament to his family that brought him up.

On what led Baxter to pick Texas:

I know that he loves the school. Coach Sark too. He had a good relationship with him. He got out there to see Austin. I think the recruitment and their continued excelling was another selling point. And then honestly coach (Tashard) Choice. He’s had a very, very strong relationship with him since his time at Georgia Tech. They built an authentic relationship. Coach Choice is a great man who cares about his players way beyond just how they are as football players. I think that's something that's important to CJ. And I think coach Choice’s recruitment and just the relationship that they've been able to build was the difference maker to push him over the head to go to Texas. That’s a testament to coach Choice in who he is as a man and as a recruiter. And also, of course, the backs that have played for him.