UT's big offensive line class just got bigger with a commit from Malik Agbo

In Agbo, Texas gets yet another massive pick-up from a Rivals250 member as Flood looks to quickly rebuild Texas up front.

The 6-6, 320-pound Agbo caps what has been an incredible week of offensive line recruiting by Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood and the rest of the UT staff. In the span of five days, the Longhorns have secured commitments (and letters of intent) from Kelvin Banks , Cameron Williams , Neto Umeozulu and now Agbo to go with July commitments from Connor Robertson and Cole Hutson .

Malik Agbo , an offensive tackle out of Federal Way (WA) Todd Beamer High, announced moments ago that he has committed to the Longhorns, becoming Texas’ sixth O-line commitment in the 2022 class. Agbo chose Texas over a final group that included Oklahoma, Miami and Auburn.

Agbo landed on UT’s radar very early in the process and was high on the Longhorns early on before things went somewhat quiet between him and the UT staff. Aided by the efforts of some of the Texas commitments, Flood was able to reengage Agbo’s interest and Agbo would wind up taking an official visit to Texas in mid-October. Ever since that visit, things have been trending UT’s way and Agbo made it official with his announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“I really, really like the family atmosphere they had,” Agbo said following the UT visit. “Walking down Bevo Boulevard, guys were wanting to take pictures. It was really nice getting to see everybody, meet coach (Kyle) Flood and coach Sark in person for the first time. It was nice.”

As they have with all of their offensive line commitments, the Texas coaches have stressed to Agbo that he’ll have the opportunity to come in and play early after Texas took only two offensive linemen in last year’s class.

“They just talk about the need for offensive linemen, how I fit their offense, how they can build me into a player, one of coach Flood’s guys that they’ve sent to the NFL. Especially in the first round,” Agbo said.

A four-star prospect, Ago ranks No. 195 on the Rivals250. He’s the nation’s No. 20-ranked offensive tackle prospect.