1) Georgetown’s players were simply better than Texas’s in the second half. The Hoyas seemingly lived in the paint every offensive possession whether it was a big man low post touch or a successful one-on-one drive. This is obviously imperfect research, but I don’t think Texas allowed as many one-one-one buckets the previous four games combined as it did tonight. At least that's what it felt like. Georgetown didn’t do anything special on offense in the second half – it often just called for a spread and told the guard to go to the rim.



“I think discipline starts with having a level of discipline to do the things that we practice like aggressiveness,” said Shaka Smart. “We didn't have the same aggressiveness in the second half than we had in the first half that we practice with every day. I think our guys, for whatever reason, there was a little bit of playing tentatively. I think when you get in the game like this you got to let your hair down and go play and attack. We didn't do that well enough, particularly in the second half and then when some things didn't go our way our response was not what it needed to be. And our guys responded so well in a tight, physical, highly contested game at Purdue. We didn't show that same toughness tonight.”



Read the rest of our coverage by clicking HERE.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A Orangebloods.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)