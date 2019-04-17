The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of top prospects for their Orange-White game on Saturday night, including top safety target Xavion Alford. The Pearland Shadow Creek standout said it was a good visit overall, and the Texas staff continued to stress that Alford could be a big part of its 2020 recruiting class.

“I liked it, the way they had the spring game. The coaches at Texas, they treat me how I want to be treated. They lay out the red carpet, make it key that I’m a premier guy in this class,” Alford said. “They say they need a guy like me back there.



“The spring game was nice. Texas has a lot of weapons coming in. Defensively, I like what coach (Craig) Naivar and coach (Todd) Orlando are doing. Texas is going to one to watch.”



A Rivals250 member, Alford was able to talk to Naivar and head coach Tom Herman during his visit. The coaches talked a little football with him and let him know he’s a big recruiting priority for them as well.



“Me and coach Naivar had some time. I talked to coach Herman, called him after the game. We were just talking about some defensive stuff, what to look forward to,” Alford said. “There was recruiting talk also, just telling me to take my time and that I’m a key guy that they’re going to recruit in this class.”



Alford plans to take official visits in the fall and said Texas will definitely get one. After a recent unofficial visit to LSU, there’s been a lot of buzz about the Tigers trending in the right direction for Alford’s commitment. While LSU is certainly a strong candidate to land his commitment, Alford says Texas is definitely within striking distance and he wants to evaluate several programs in the fall before making any sort of decision.



“Texas is definitely in my top schools. They’re definitely up there,” Alford said. “It’s just really going to be things to watch during the season like depth chart, who they’re playing, if they’re winning, coaching. I’ve got a lot to watch this upcoming this season.”



The 6-1, 184-pound Alford is a four-star prospect. He’s the nation’s No. 12-ranked safety overall.

