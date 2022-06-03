UT visit for DJ Hicks continues to keep Texas in the thick of the race

“It was just a good day,” Hicks’ father, David Hicks Sr., said. “We pretty much just spent the day with coach (Bo) Davis and with Sark. We got to watch film and just talk ball. We spent a little time with coach (Torre) Becton as well. So it was just a good day.”

Hicks, out of Katy Paetow, previously camped at Texas last summer and then was back on campus in the fall to watch a game. He was accompanied by his father for this week’s trip, and the two got some quality time with Texas staff.

For the third time in a little less than one year, the Texas Longhorns hosted the nation’s top-ranked defensive prospect for an unofficial visit with David Hicks spending time on the UT campus on Thursday.

The younger Hicks had seen UT’s upgraded facilities when he came to Austin for the Longhorns’ game against Kansas last year. He got a more thorough look on Thursday’s visit, and his father got to see the completed upgrades for the first time.

“That was my first time seeing it. It was amazing. DJ actually came for the Kansas game so he’d seen it, but that was my first time,” Hicks Sr. said.

Hicks got to Austin at about 8 a.m. and spent about six hours on campus before heading home. Later on Thursday, he and his father flew to Detroit as Hicks begins a Michigan State official visit on Friday.

The 6-4, 255-pound Hicks has kept an open mind throughout the recruiting process, although he did release a top 11 back in November. That number should decrease in the near future.

“Big picture, the list is narrowing down,” Hicks Sr. said. “Texas is definitely one of the schools at the top. I think we’ll definitely continue to come back and keep building a relationship.

“During the fall, I know we’re going to come to the Alabama game for sure. We want to try to pick another day during the summer to come back as well, just have to get everything lined up when we can make it.”

Following his trip to Michigan State, Hicks will take official visits to Miami and Oregon, leaving him two more to use. Texas will continue to work to get one of those final visits, with Bo Davis leading the charge.

“They have one of the best defensive line coaches ever,” Hicks Sr. said of Davis. “That’s what sales pitch you need - ‘Be coached by coach Davis.’ Okay.

Hicks ranks No. 2 on the Rivals100 and is a five-star prospect.