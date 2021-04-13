Orangebloods - Utah transfer Timmy Allen commits to Texas

You didn’t think Chris Beard and his new staff weren’t going to add just guards, did you? It’s been a long, long time since Texas received so much good roster news in a short period of time. Hours after Andrew Jones followed Jase Febres’ lead by announcing he’d return to Texas, Utah forward Timmy Allen followed the lead of his future point guard, Kentucky transfer Devin Askew, by announcing his commitment to Texas.

Listed at 6-6, 198 pounds, Allen was a first team All-Pac-12 selection last season after averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He posted almost the exact same numbers as a sophomore when he was a second team All-Pac-12 selection and entered the NBA Draft before returning to school for his junior season.



The skilled forward improved his assist percentage from 19.1% to 23.6 percent last season, which would have led Texas. Allen played mostly the three and four for Utah, and did a ton of his damage around the paint and in the mid-range with the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack off the bounce to create for himself or others.



Stuffing the stat sheet isn’t an accident for Allen. Texas fans will notice next season how active Allen is on the glass, defensively, and how much he moves away from the basketball on offense as he constantly pursues opportunities to gain positioning near the rim or to find open space to make himself available. He’s an instinctive, smart player on both ends of the floor capable of exploiting opposing players who aren’t as mentally sharp.



Allen also does a great job of creating free throw opportunities for himself and can also defend multiple positions while keeping a very low foul rate. Regarded as one of the better perimeter defenders in the Pac-12, Allen is an ideal fit for Beard, who places an emphasis on finding skilled forwards capable of defending multiple positions and holding their own defensively around the perimeter. Allen is also regarded as an immense competitor, something Beard and his staff consider paramount when looking for players.



The commitment means the Longhorns have Andrew Jones, Jase Febres, Brock Cunningham, Jaylon Tyson, Devin Askew and now Allen locked into next year's roster with more additions still to come.



