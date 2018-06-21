Houston Spring Woods defensive end Vernon Broughton picked up a Texas Longhorn offer late last week, and a few days later the 2020 was on the UT campus for an unofficial visit. Broughton, who has seen his stock shoot through the roof this summer with a run of offers, said his time spent in Austin was productive, and he liked what he saw.

“It was good. The coaching staff, coach (Oscar) Giles, he was cool, showed me around the place,” Broughton said. “It was nice. I went in the locker room, stuff like that. It was great.”

It was Broughton’s second time to see the Texas campus, but he got a much more thorough tour this time around. Broughton quickly scheduled the visit after picking up the UT offer, and he said he enjoyed the opportunity to talk to Giles about how he’d fit in with the Texas program.

“It’s a nice campus. I just wanted to talk to coach Giles for a minute, talk about football,” Broughton said. “He said he liked my speed, how big I am at the defensive end spot. And I have a good GPA.”