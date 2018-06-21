Vernon Broughton gives recent visit to Texas high marks
Houston Spring Woods defensive end Vernon Broughton picked up a Texas Longhorn offer late last week, and a few days later the 2020 was on the UT campus for an unofficial visit. Broughton, who has seen his stock shoot through the roof this summer with a run of offers, said his time spent in Austin was productive, and he liked what he saw.
“It was good. The coaching staff, coach (Oscar) Giles, he was cool, showed me around the place,” Broughton said. “It was nice. I went in the locker room, stuff like that. It was great.”
It was Broughton’s second time to see the Texas campus, but he got a much more thorough tour this time around. Broughton quickly scheduled the visit after picking up the UT offer, and he said he enjoyed the opportunity to talk to Giles about how he’d fit in with the Texas program.
“It’s a nice campus. I just wanted to talk to coach Giles for a minute, talk about football,” Broughton said. “He said he liked my speed, how big I am at the defensive end spot. And I have a good GPA.”
The 6-6, 263-pound Broughton is holding about 10 scholarship offers. Along with Texas, programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma have extended scholarships. At this point, Broughton said he’s taking things “pretty slowly” and not wanting to rush into a decision.
As for Texas, Broughton said he doesn’t have a list but the Longhorns are squarely in the mix.
“I like them. I do like coach Giles. Me and coach Giles do get along and talk a lot,” Broughton said. “They’d be in my top eight if I had a list. I do like them.”
Though he just picked up the Texas offer last week, Broughton has been on Texas’ radar for a while. He and Giles have stayed in contact and have developed a strong relationship over the last several months.
“During the school year, Giles had come up to my school. I call him every now and then,” Broughton said. “He has a good mentality, he sees me playing end, cares for my family, just has that cool spirit.”
Broughton has camped at Alabama and Georgia this summer and said he may visit LSU this weekend.