Orangebloods - Virtual Texas visit makes strong impression on TE Gunnar Helm

“I talked to coach Herman a lot we just talked about my personal life and family, and just the whole recruiting process. I asked him some questions about what their plan was for me if I did go there and some different things like that,” Helm said. “I was on the phone with coach Boulware too and I already feel like I have a great relationship with him. We’ve only been talking for a week and a half but it is really becoming a great relationship for sure.”

The 6-5, 225-pound Helm met with several members of the Texas coaching staff and support staff, including conversations with Tom Herman and tight ends coach Jay Boulware.

“It was unbelievable. It was completely blown away by everything that they're planning to do and everything that they have there already,” Helm said. “It just seems like such a great college town and such a great vibe down there.”

The Texas Longhorns put an offer on the table for tight end Gunnar Helm a couple weeks ago and on Friday of last week, the UT staff hosted the four-star prospect on a virtual visit. According to Helm, things went exceptionally well.

Had an absolutely amazing experience talking with @CoachTomHerman and @CoachJ_Boulware also thank you @JFieldsUT and @dchang10 for a great tour! #hookem 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/7ANX7IzCVF

Along with the time spent talking to the coaches, Helm got a better feel for the UT camps and the city of Austin through his virtual tour. The videos he saw made a strong impression.

“I watched a video on the city of Austin and it just completely blew me away. I had no idea that it was going to be like that,” Helm said. “It looks like so much fun down there. It’s a great college town for sure.”

The 6-5, 225-pound Helm, out of Greenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek officially has a top 14. Privately, Helm has about five schools that are standing out and the Longhorns have surged into that lead pack.

“I kind of have an unofficial top five that they’ve actually jumped up into. I have 100 percent interest in Texas for sure. And in for other schools,” Helm said. “But it's a start of something great for sure.”

Assuming recruits are able to take visits in the fall, Helm said he’d like to take some official visits before coming to a decision. However, with so many unknowns in the recruiting world, he said it’s not out of the question that he could make a commitment based on what he’s seen and heard from afar.

“If I feel comfortable enough with a coaching staff and just talking with them every day like I've been talking to coach Boulware, I'll be comfortable enough to commit. That’s not just with Texas, that’s with any other school,” Helm said.

A former wide receiver who is still fairly new to the tight end position, Helm is a real weapon in the passing game, where his combination of size and athleticism make him tough to cover. The Texas coaches have told Helm they like his potential to stretch the field in the UT offense.

“They just said it's hard to find guys that are my size and can move like I can, have that versatile threat. Basically what he said is he’ll use me anywhere on the field and it's a mismatch nightmare,” Helm said.