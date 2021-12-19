Viva Las Vegas: Texas takes on Stanford in the Big 12/Pac-12 Challenge

Sorry this is such short notice - my computer crashed and I lost the original article on my laptop, and have been having computer issues all day. But here it is!

Game: 2PM on ABC

Line: Texas -10.5, O/U 129.5

Texas flies into Sin City to take on the 5-3 Stanford Cardinal of the Pac-12 Conference. Stanford has been up and down this year, with big losses to Santa Clara (78-62) and Baylor (86-48). They also lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, 80-76, in conference play.

Their wins have come against Tarleton State (62-50), San Jose State (76-62), Valparaiso (76-62), North Carolina A&T (79-65), and the struggling Oregon Ducks (72-69).

afStanford has a five-star freshman SF in Harrison Ingram from Dallas, TX, who is their leading scorer and best all-around player.

Stanford's starting lineup consists of two guards and three forwards (having computer issues so can't do the normal tables, sorry). They start G Michael O'Connell, G Spencer Jones, F Harrison Ingram, F Jaiden Delaire, and C Maxime Reynaud.

Stanford is one of the few teams Texas has played this year that sports a full front court in their lineup, as so many teams run three-guard or even four-guard lineups. That means that Stanford has size - something to cause concern if you’re a Texas fan.

Texas will run their typical lineup - the question is whether Carr will sit and Askew will start as primary ball handler. Askew is not ready for the limelight yet in my opinion - he feels still too raw to run a team as a starter, though since Coach Beard ran it last time, I could see him doing it again.





Things I’m looking for:





• Higher pace of play.

I mentioned this in the last episode of Keep Austin Beard - Texas plays with the 353rd-rated pace in the country - they are almost literally the slowest team in the nation. Despite Coach Beard saying that he wants the team to play faster in a media availability after I asked him, the slow pace seems to be a calling card for Chris Beard’s teams. A Chris Beard team has never finished above 200th in adjusted pace of play, and his teams play lockdown defense and force turnovers despite not playing much transition ball. The fact is, they don’t really have the athletes to run a high-pace game as far as guys that can rim run or finish in traffic on alley-oops and other easy ways to score on the break. They don’t have a Dillon Mitchell or a Kai Jones this season.





• Better shooting from deep - again.

Texas has been frankly bad at shooting from deep this season - they’re 221st in three pointers made per game, and 277th in threes attempted per game. Whether this is by design )(the attempts) is up for debate, but frankly, they don’t have great three-point shooters, or at least haven’t shown that they do this season. Should they be shooting more threes? I think they should. The offensive players have been passive so far this year on offensive possessions, often giving up good looks to make the “extra pass,” which sounds good in theory, but often ends up being counterproductive. They need more aggression offensively.





• Return of Carr.

Carr has been so up-and-down this year that he actually got benched in favor of Devin Askew last game, who is not ready to be a starting primary ball handler in the Big 12, to be brutally honest. Carr needs to get back in some kind of groove, as he’s been less than stellar this year. As the board would put it, he’s kind of JAG, or at least has looked the part so far.





• Tougher rebounding against a bigger, more physical team.

Stanford is big, much bigger than most of the teams they’ve seen this season. They have length on the perimeter and length inside, so it’s going to be important to contain the Cardinal physically and not allow a bunch of second-chance points on put-backs or kick-outs.