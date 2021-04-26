Orangebloods - Wallace takes pride in his defense, isn't focused on recruiting yet

The Lone Star State boasts some of the nation’s most explosive scoring guards. But it also claims some of the best two-way guards in the 2022 class. Richardson standout Cason Wallace is a true do-it-all elite guard talent who takes great pride in defending and doing the little things that impact winning.



“Defense is a will to want-to. So, if you want to do it, you do it. And I want to do it. That’s what you see,” said Wallace.

What viewers see when they watch Wallace play isn’t just an extremely talented 6-4 guard capable of impacting the game in all areas. They see the results of a unique approach for a player his age. At the Great American Shootout’s “Own the State” event in Duncanville, Wallace was spotted in between games spending over an hour studying game film with a ProSkills assistant coach.



“Just getting better,” responded Wallace about watching film between AAU games. “I mean, I'm going to have to do it at the next level so why not get used to it now?”

Another unique trait about Wallace: he doesn’t really care where he plays. For ProSkills, the talented guard often ran the point and showed a nice feel for pace, controlling offense, and was extremely difficult to defend once his broad shoulders started moving downhill towards the paint. While most guards with Wallace’s prospect status and skill set would want to play point guard at the next level, he just wants to be on the floor.



“As long as I’m on the court, I’m going to impact the game,” said Wallace, who said most teams are recruiting him as a combo guard, about his future position in college.

