(Anwar)

* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about receiver Isaiah Neyor’s lack of participation this season. Last year, Neyor was expected to start before a season-ending ACL injury. Neyor has healed from that injury but has received limited playing time this season.

Sarkisian said the main reason Neyor’s playing time has been limited is because of his receiver’s lack of consistency. However, Sarkisian is seemingly being kind because there appears to be more to this story.

One source told me Neyor is in Sarkisian’s doghouse and needs to work his way out of this situation. I was not given the details but was told Neyor did not do anything that would warrant him getting kicked off the team. However, it appears Neyor needs to repair a broken bridge to see more playing this season.

* Speaking of receivers, file this nugget away.

I was told Sarkisian is in charge of receiver rotations this season because assistant coach Chris Jackson is in the box during games.

* Sarkisian told the media on Thursday that freshman running back CJ Baxter looked great in practice this week and was excited about watching him practice today. Sarkisian did not say Baxter would resume his role as the lead running back against Baylor but I was told ...

Want to read the rest of the War Room, including more team notes and recruiting intel? Simply CLICK HERE.

Not yet a subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up today!