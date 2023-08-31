Let’s start off with the latest info we’re hearing on Dominick McKinley, who will announce his college decision on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

* As has been the case for the past couple of months, information from McKinley has been non-existent and in checking with multiple different sources throughout the week, it’s been a steady influx of conflicting information. Officially, McKinley will choose from a final grouping of Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State.

* LSU is not expected to be the choice. Not on Friday anyway. The Tigers will continue to work on this one throughout the fall and all the way up until McKinley signs.

* Ohio State is considered the dark horse candidate that not many are taking that seriously. We’re not expecting the Buckeyes to be the choice, but we have heard just enough about McKinley’s interest in OSU (and mild confidence from OSU staff members) that we’re keeping an eye on them.

* Texas was believed to be in a good position for a while based on a few factors (location, connection with coaches, academics), but those thoughts were never based on any real information provided by McKinley or people in his camp. With this one, it’s always been about trying to read between the lines since McKinley doesn’t tip his hand to anyone … not publicly and not even privately.

* On Monday, word began to trickle in from sources in Louisiana that Texas A&M just might wind up being the pick. More conjecture? Misdirection? Hard to say for sure and multiple A&M sources indicated late this week that the Aggies feel they have a shot, but they haven’t been clued in by McKinley or anyone close to him that they’ll definitely be the pick.

* Oklahoma has run hot and cold in this one. After it appeared the Sooners had slipped, the talk this week is that there’s enough of a sense of confidence from people in the OU program that they feel they’ve got a legitimate shot.

* A part of the reason McKinley is so tough to pin down (other than the fact that he talks to nobody) is that NIL opportunities don’t appear to be moving the needle. At all. In fact, it’s OB’s understanding that most of the schools on McKinley’s list, including Texas, have not even had NIL discussions with McKinley and his camp. That’s incredibly rare in today’s recruiting world. Perhaps more importantly, there’s some thought that NIL discussions will eventually come up later in the year, and they could then have an impact on McKinley’s eventual destination, regardless of what he announces tomorrow.

* Bottom line … I don’t think anybody really knows what McKinley will do on Friday afternoon. People may act like they do and some will almost certainly stick out their chest and say they knew it all along once McKinley announces, but I feel pretty confident in saying that it will be a surprise (to some degree) for everyone when he announces on Friday. Best guess … as it stands on Thursday, I’d take the field over Texas.

* Mater Dei offensive tackle DeAndre Carter will announce his commitment on Sunday. As has been the case for a while, we expect Auburn to be the pick. We’ll follow up with McKinley next week to see if he still intends to take his Texas official visit in late September.

* Nothing new from what we’ve been reporting on Carter’s teammate, offensive lineman Brandon Baker. Texas continues to sit in a favorable position, per multiple sources, with Oregon and Ohio State the other schools receiving the most mention. Baker will visit Nebraska in September and a decision should come shortly after that visit. Unlike McKinley, NIL will be a factor in this one and with California having looser NIL laws (high school athletes can make money in Cali), those talks are pretty far down the line.

* We’re still expecting 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo in Austin at some point this fall, possibly as early as the Wyoming game in two weeks. But Wingo told OB this week that he has not yet locked in a date for a Texas unofficial visit. Texas and Missouri continue to set the pace for the St. Louis University standout with confidence on both sides. There has been talk over the past month or so that Wingo could shut things down this summer instead of sticking to his original December timeline, but a family member of his indicated that he’ll likely still wait things out, which OB feels would benefit Texas.

(Ketch)

* As a follow up to Jason's notes on McKinley, the sense I picked up from talking to sources this week is that Texas ...

