(Symm)

A few notes to pass along on the baseball front as we hit the end of a fascinating week on the 40 Acres. I think for the War Room, we state some things known.

1. Texas head baseball coach David Pierce has not been officially let go by the university, but there is a sense from the sources that we've talked to that it is only a matter of time before it happens.

2. Sources believe that Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte CDC is running a one-man search for a replacement and and is quickly narrowing in on his guy.

3. Brian O’Connor (Virginia) will not be the next coach, as he signed a 7-year extension today. Likewise, Tennessee's Tony Vitello is not expected to be the guy. Based on information from sources, there is no reason to believe that Jim Schlossnagle will be the next head coach.

(Suchomel)

* Texas hosted its first wave of June official visitors last weekend and it was a productive venture, with the Longhorns securing one commitment, elevating their standing with in-state ATH Michael Terry and getting a big boost with some top out-of-state targets. They’ll be back at it this weekend with an even bigger group of recruits set to make their way to Austin for official visits. Let’s take a look …

* DE Lance Jackson – Texarkana Pleasant Grove – Texas commitment – Jackson is about as locked in as one could hope for. He’s not engaged in talks with any other programs and he’s not taking any other visits.

* RB Rickey Stewart Jr – Tyler Chapel Hill – Texas commitment – His story is ...

