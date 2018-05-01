Kenyatta Watson II is all about business. He does not play the recruiting games. He has been searching for his future home for well over a year now and he has found it in Austin.

IN MY WORDS: "I chose Texas over Notre Dame and I really settled my heart on Texas a couple of weeks ago," said Watson. "It was really 50-50 for me for a little while, but Texas is the school for me. I really like how the conference they play in allows a lot of defensive backs to be involved and the coaching staff there. I have kind of fallen in love with the staff at Texas. I love Austin too. I am a kid and I like to go out and get my mind off things and it is a great place to be with a lot to do.

"Texas has been a top school for me for a while and my visits out there have been great," said Watson. "The way the coaches there have gotten to know not just me, but my family has really stood out to me. They talk to my mom, they talk to my dad and the coaches have really been impressive. They have made me and my family feel welcome out there.

"The environment is great. It is a real energetic feel, especially with the recruiting class that is coming in. Texas has a great coaching staff and a lot of great players coming in, so there is a lot of excitement out there right now.

"It feels great to go ahead and be able to talk about myself as a Texas commit. I am able to settle down and just focus on getting better and helping my team get better. I don't have to focus on myself anymore and that feels great. There is no ore stressing about recruiting and I am excited about my future.

"The decision was tough and it was kind of stressful, so it feels very good to have my decision behind me. Thinking about Texas and Notre Dame, then other schools like Tennessee, Auburn and some others who are still recruiting me was tough, but it feels great to know now right where I want to be. I feel a lot different now being committed than I did a few weeks ago. It is great."