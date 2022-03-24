WBB: Texas takes on Ohio State in the Sweet 16 (Friday, 6pm CST, ESPN2)

After beating Baylor in the Big 12 championship game, blasting 15th-seed Fairfield 70-52, and beating up on seventh-seed Utah 78-56, the Lady Longhorns are rolling at the right time in the season, with Vic Schaefer's leading the way.

The Longhorns boast a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging double figures: Aliyah Matharu (12.4 PPG), superstar freshman Rori Harmon (11.4 PPG), and Joanne Allen-Taylor (11 PPG). In their last game, Aaliyah Moore was huge as well, contributing 21 points of her own off the bench.

Ohio State is on a hot streak as well after upsetting former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers, 79-64, in the Round of 32. One of their two stars, Jacy Sheldon, had a monster game, scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists. On the season, she's averaging 19.8 points per game, and adding 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals.

She does it all for the Buckeyes, and combined with their other guard, Taylor Mikesell (18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists per game), they possess a vaunted two-pronged attack on the offensive end.

Like the men's team, these Longhorns play elite defense, forcing 19 turnovers against Ohio State and allowing just 56.5 points per game on average. However, they also have an offense to match, averaging 72.7 points per game, led by the engine in Harmon, who, despite her young age, doesn't seem to rattle easily.

According to Five38, Texas has a 73% chance to win this game and advance to the Elite Eight, where they would take on the winner of (1) Stanford and (4) Maryland. Stanford, who Texas beat earlier this season, is looking to defend last year's national championship, where they snuck one out against Arizona, winning 56-55. It was Tara VanDerVeer's third national title in her 35 years of coaching.

The matchup to watch for here will be Rori Harmon versus Jacy Sheldon, two of the respective stars of each team. Can Harmon, the Big 12's steals leader, force turnovers in this game?

Their best bet to winning also comes down to making the Buckeyes' shooters uncomfortable from deep, as Ohio State scored a lot of its points from three and from the inside against LSU. Look at this shot chart below from their last game: they hit no midrange shots and still managed to score 79 points, shooting 45.5% from three in their victory. Taylor Mikesell shoots a blistering 47% from the outside on the season. Jacy Sheldon also hits 36%.



