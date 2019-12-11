Texas football coach Tom Herman continues to move at his own pace during a methodical search to find a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.



It has been 10 days since Herman officially removed Tim Beck and Todd Orlando from their respective coordinator positions, and it does not appear the coach is in a rush to find replacements. The candidates who have been discussed are LSU’s Joe Brady, Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell, and former Rutgers coach Chris Ash. Ash was interviewed in Austin on Thursday, while Herman spoke to Harrell this past week. Neither has received an official contract offer. However, we know they are on Herman’s short list.



Read the rest of our report Inside the 40 Acres by clicking HERE.



Not a member? Take advantage of our special holiday promo. Sign up for Orangebloods and receive 25% off and $75 in FREE gear. FULL DETAILS

