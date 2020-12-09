Orangebloods - Wednesday Night Update: 9 things to know before the War Room ...

A few notes to pass along.

1. There's no question that the Texas athletic department is still in a bit of a re-group phase following the failed pursuit of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer over the weekend. If I had to compare it to anything, it somewhat reminds me of the period of time back in November of 2016 when it appeared that the Longhorns were going to opt out of the pursuit of Tom Herman, only to reverse field after about 48 hours of uncertainty.

What am I trying to tell you? I suppose that the immediate aftermath of this weekend involves a large degree of uncertainty. Part of regrouping is reassessing and everyone that we've spoken with seems to be incredibly un-emphatic in projecting what happens yet.

For instance, following the loss to Iowa State, there was a consensus among high-level university sourcing that the tipping point had been reached with regards to Herman. It feels like everyone has walked back the emphatic talk significantly.

2. In talking to sources today ...

