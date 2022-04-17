Weekend visit impressed UT legacy D-lineman Landon Rink
As a member of the 2025 recruiting class, defensive lineman Landon Rink still has plenty of time to sort through the recruiting process, but he’s a player that is already on the radar of numerous college programs. The Cy-Fair standout already holds offers from Texas Tech and SMU. The University of Texas, where Landon’s father Shane played, is another school that is showing interest, and on Saturday Landon made his way to Austin to get a first-person look at the UT program.
“The highlights of the visit were definitely the scrimmage and the pictures, and the team meeting that we had,” Rink said following the visit. “I learned a lot of stuff in the team meeting.”
Rink got some time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, and Davis told the 6-3, 255-pound freshman that he wants to see him again this summer to watch Rink work out.
“I talked to coach Davis. I met him after the meetings. At the end of the visit, I talked to him and he told me he liked my film, liked that I had a high motor and he wants me to come back down during the summer for the big man camp,” Rink said.
Along with Texas, Texas Tech and SMU, schools like Houston, Michigan State, Rice and Notre Dame have checked in on Rink. Though he’s still young, Rink said he feels his ability to disrupt plays in the middle of the line of scrimmage are making him an intriguing option for college coaches.
“My game, I just blow up the middle. I just try to make it a big pile of mess,” Rink said. “I run to the ball as hard as I can, every time I get the chance to. And I have very violent hands. I want to improve my speed, keep getting faster.”
It’s still very early and Rink is keeping an open mind to all the schools that are going to recruit him, but he says there’s a lot to like about the Texas program.
“My dad played there when he was in college. I like the culture they have, the 'All gas no brakes culture. I love their colors too and the facilities are really nice,” he said.
Rink said he enjoyed watching UT’s scrimmage on Saturday and the intensity of the practice caught his attention. He said he views himself similarly to Texas standout sophomore defensive tackle Byron Murphy in the way they work on the field.
“I used to watch him back at Desoto since my dad coached at Cedar Hill a couple years ago. I think I have a similar playing style as him,” Rink said.