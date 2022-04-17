Weekend visit impressed UT legacy D-lineman Landon Rink

As a member of the 2025 recruiting class, defensive lineman Landon Rink still has plenty of time to sort through the recruiting process, but he’s a player that is already on the radar of numerous college programs. The Cy-Fair standout already holds offers from Texas Tech and SMU. The University of Texas, where Landon’s father Shane played, is another school that is showing interest, and on Saturday Landon made his way to Austin to get a first-person look at the UT program.

“The highlights of the visit were definitely the scrimmage and the pictures, and the team meeting that we had,” Rink said following the visit. “I learned a lot of stuff in the team meeting.”

Rink got some time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, and Davis told the 6-3, 255-pound freshman that he wants to see him again this summer to watch Rink work out.

“I talked to coach Davis. I met him after the meetings. At the end of the visit, I talked to him and he told me he liked my film, liked that I had a high motor and he wants me to come back down during the summer for the big man camp,” Rink said.