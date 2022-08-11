What led offensive tackle Trevor Goosby to flip to Texas

Trevor Goosby entered the month of June as a TCU commit. He ended the month by flipping his decision to Texas, shortly after the Longhorns extended an offer to the Melissa (Texas) offensive tackle.

Goosby saw his recruitment take off in the summer after hitting a growth spurt and adding more mass to his growing frame. The Longhorns were one of a handful to offer Goosby after he committed to the Horned Frogs in late April. Texas A&M was also included in that bunch.

Family played a key role in the Longhorns winning out for the North Dallas prospect.

“A lot (of my decision to flip to Texas) had to do with family legacy,” Goosby told Orangebloods. “My whole mom’s side all went to Texas. My grandfather is a Texas donor. I grew up a Texas fan my whole life.

“In my room right now, I actually have a whole Texas wall. All of that played into it. That was kind of my dream school in a sense.”

The rising three-star tackle moves well at his tackle position and features above-the-rim athleticism on the basketball court. He possesses some natural ability and traits that point to an exciting development with college coaching.