What led offensive tackle Trevor Goosby to flip to Texas
Trevor Goosby entered the month of June as a TCU commit. He ended the month by flipping his decision to Texas, shortly after the Longhorns extended an offer to the Melissa (Texas) offensive tackle.
Goosby saw his recruitment take off in the summer after hitting a growth spurt and adding more mass to his growing frame. The Longhorns were one of a handful to offer Goosby after he committed to the Horned Frogs in late April. Texas A&M was also included in that bunch.
Family played a key role in the Longhorns winning out for the North Dallas prospect.
“A lot (of my decision to flip to Texas) had to do with family legacy,” Goosby told Orangebloods. “My whole mom’s side all went to Texas. My grandfather is a Texas donor. I grew up a Texas fan my whole life.
“In my room right now, I actually have a whole Texas wall. All of that played into it. That was kind of my dream school in a sense.”
The rising three-star tackle moves well at his tackle position and features above-the-rim athleticism on the basketball court. He possesses some natural ability and traits that point to an exciting development with college coaching.
Goosby has a bond with the incoming crop of linemen that the Longhorns are bringing in. He also had the opportunity to spend time around Kelvin Banks, DJ Campbell, Malik Agbo, and Neto Umeozulu on his official visit.
“I had known Connor (Stroh) and Andre (Cojoe) before. It was my first time meeting Jaydon (Chatman). So, you know, we already had a little bit of a relationship. That played into a big part of (committing to Texas).
“On the visit, it was just a really good time with Kelvin, DJ, Malik, and Neto. We just had a really good time, I really gelled with those guys.”
The Texas pledge is confident about what the group can do together once all of them are on the 40 Acres. Goosby has full belief in offensive line coach Kyle Flood and expects to accomplish big things in Austin.
“Coach Flood came from Alabama, so he doesn't expect anything less (than the best). So, I think we can be national contenders,” Goosby said.