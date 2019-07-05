Want to be a top football prospect recruited by all the big names in the sport? Invest in an extra phone charger.



It’s 2019, which means the chances are very high you own a smartphone. And since it’s 2019, chances are also very high you receive a lot of texts, updates, and alerts throughout every single day. Everyone, even the most technologically obsessed and savvy, reaches a breaking point when the alerts are silenced and hidden, the texts go unnoticed, and maybe the phone reaches a point where it needs to be turned off to save sanity. Or perhaps the phone is tossed to the other side of the room to test just how strong that $25 case is.



Now, imagine you’re a 16-, 17-, or 18-year-old high school student and standout football player being recruited by, basically, every top program in the country. Once you’ve done that, add this to the imaginary equation: every coach recruiting you communicates the same way.



“It is a lot of texting. For me, I have about 1,300 text messages in my phone. Unread,” said Texas target and one of the nation’s best 2020 prospects, Bijan Robinson. “It’s a lot to process and handle things. That’s why it’s hard sometimes for me to communicate with coaches. All those messages can get to you, but you just have to handle it and enjoy the process.”

Bijan Robinson said he had over 1,000 unread texts. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

What’s it like to be a top national prospect being recruited by all the top programs? Texting, texting, and more texting.



“Yes. That’s every college,” responded five-star Keele Ringo when asked if texting is the way colleges communicate with him. “It kind of gets overwhelming at times, and I’ll shy away from it. I’ll let a coach know at this certain time, I don’t want to be bothered or I just won’t say anything. I try not to let it overwhelm me. When that happens, I just shut it off and won’t text back for a little bit.”



Make no mistake, top prospects like Ringo and Robinson are thankful to be in the position they are. They get to choose pretty much any program in the country for college and football. “Being blessed to be in this position is the best part,” responded Robinson about the best aspect of his recruiting process thus far. “Building relationships and seeing how college players are on and off the field.”



Certainly, the players enjoy the finer parts of the process too, like getting to sample food. A lot of food. “You’ll eat a lot,” Robinson said with a hearty laugh when describing what official visits are like.



“They pick you up, and then they take you to facilities, tours, stuff you haven’t seen before. Of course, the uniforms and all that stuff. Then you’ll go in the office with the coaches and talk about different things, plays, off the field things and you get the education factor.”



Speaking of visits, for some prospects taking official visits is an opportunity to travel that wouldn’t normally be available. While some fans might get frustrated with committed players visiting other programs, it affords some players the opportunity to see the world.



“I would say the traveling. I’m from St. Louis. Stuff like this doesn’t really happen,” Mookie Cooper said about the best part about the recruiting process. “Even going to USC and seeing California. That’s a whole different world than St. Louis. Going on these trips and getting to see the world. Went to the beach in California, the Nipsey (Hussle) spot, all these movie spots. I was like, ‘Wow.”



The official visit process can be very important because some players simply can’t visit all the places they want to on their own dime.



“The part when they want you to go to their school,” Bryson Washington responded about the worst part of the recruiting process so far. “We’re not fortunate like that to go to other schools and cities like other players are going. Then when you don’t go to the school, they feel like you don’t have interest in them. (unofficial visits). And it’s like dang … they kind of fade away.”



Official visits offer an opportunity to examine what it’s like to be a student-athlete at that school, and also a chance to see what the coaching staff and players are truly like in-person.



“Just small things like learning the plays. Knowing what they can do for you on offense. They don’t sell it, but they say this is what will happen… how they handle themselves with the play they show,” Robinson stated as he listed things he looks for on visits.



“The player development. What the teams do year-round for the players and what you can get out of it. The education part of it, and life after football. Those are the biggest parts we look at. Life after football part is huge, and the three colleges I’ve been do have a great life after football program.”

Mookie Cooper released a top five to limit the communication he receives. (Nick Lucero / Rivals.com)

As for the message coaches and staff deliver on visits, a couple of prospects felt it was generally the same.



“There wasn’t really a difference because they all sold you kind of the same way. It came down to the small details, the program, the people that surround the program and how they handle themselves,” Robinson said.



Cooper also felt the message was generally the same.



“I feel like a lot of coaches give out the same message. I feel like it’s like a car salesman or something,” stated the four-star receiver. “You have to figure out which you genuinely like. Not the actual visits are the same, but I feel like the messages are the same.”



Meanwhile, a couple other players felt their visits were all different.



“I can most definitely see a difference between other schools,” Ringo said.



During his visits, Washington noticed a different presentation style each place he was at.



“I’ve taken six or seven (visits). They were all different. By showing their program a different way, different people come out and help me out, players come and show stuff, stadium. It was crazy,” the Rivals250 member said.



While prospects might disagree on whether the visits they take are similar or not, they seemingly agree about the communication: all the texting gets old, and it’s pretty much the same types of messages over and over again.



“Next to the fans, probably harassment… well, not harassment but coaches you’re not interested in texting you all the time,” Cooper stated when asked the worst part about the recruiting process. “There was one coach that texted me 26 times that I didn’t respond to. It was like four a day. Keep texting. Keep texting. That’s probably the worst thing. I know they’re trying to recruit, but after a while you should get the picture.”



Once upon a time when they could first receive communication, top prospects were bombarded with messages.



“September 1st of last year. That was the first day coaches could text me. I probably had well over 100 messages. When I woke up, my phone was pinging hard,” Ringo said.



Now, the communication is redundant.



“The constant communication. It gets tiring after a while,” responded Robinson about the worst part of the recruiting process. “Right now, it’s like, ‘Hi, how’s your day going?’ Or, ‘What did you do today?’ For some coaches, it was like, ‘Are we still at the top? Are we still on your list?’ Some coaches I had to say I’m going in a different direction, respectfully.”



Cooper had a similar response about what type of messages he receives from coaches now.



“It’s more of like how’s my day going, how’s mom? Just having a regular conversation really. Not too much football because once I visit Miami, I’ve visited my top schools. So, they all know me, I know them, so it’s regular conversations friend-to-friend. I feel like some coaches send the same message to all recruits. Mass text. It doesn’t seem real when they’re asking the same type of questions all the time. It’s like it’s just on the agenda for that day.”



While some fans might roll their eyes at a list of top 12 teams, or eight, or whatever number, there’s sometimes a good reason behind releasing a list.



“When it first started, I loved getting recruited. It was all fun. After last football season, I probably got like 20 messages a day from coaches, reporters, and it became really stressful. So, I dropped my top five because most schools that text you… everybody isn’t interested in most schools,” Cooper stated. “I dropped a top five to get it out of the way. Now, I only really communicate with my top five schools. So, I get a couple messages every day but it’s nothing compared to how it used to be.”



Eventually, the constant text message turns into a never-ending string of real messages, automated pitches, and inquires about where the player has schools ranked.



“Some schools it was like they were different. Some schools it was constant, the same thing. They weren’t sending real words; they were sending informational stuff they sent to everybody. It was a lot to see this all on my phone. I couldn’t even really see my family’s text messages. Just bling, bling, bling,” said Washington while making the noise of a phone receiving a message.



Keele Ringo won the Fastest Man Competition at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. (Scott Reed)