Texas added the third member of its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon.

North Crowley (Texas) linebacker S'Maje Burrell opted for the burnt orange over offers from programs such as Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC. Burrell joins a Longhorns' class that features Rivals250 Houston (Texas) C.E. King defensive end Dylan Spencer and Rivals250 Arlington (Texas) Seguin defensive back Jamel Johnson.

The linebacker is the latest addition of a solid early foundation for Steve Sarkisian and company in the current recruiting cycle.