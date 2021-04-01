Orangebloods - What the Beard hire means for Texas and looking into the future...

We knew today was the day, and credit Chris Del Conte and the Longhorns for getting the damn thing done with elite efficiency. Texas didn’t just hire Chris Beard, former Texas Tech head coach, today. It shouted through the halls of Bellmont and delivered a deafening message that Texas takes basketball extremely seriously and wants to become a national power immediately. A few thoughts and notes on this historic day:



