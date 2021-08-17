Where Texas commits and top targets rank in the updated 2022 Rivals250

The updated Rivals250 for the 2022 recruiting class was dropped on Tuesday morning. To no surprise, there is a ton of Texas talent represented all over the rankings – including UT commits and targets. Quarterback Maalik Murphy is the highest-rated Texas pledge in the updated rankings, coming in at 66. The Junipero Serra (CA.) signal-caller committed to the Longhorns in February after Steve Sarkisian made him a priority target. “It’s definitely a big deal seeing what Sark has done in the past and how he’s evolving even more,” Murphy told Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney after announcing his commitment. “As a coach and a recruiter, it’s good to see and to be a part of him being from Cali like me and going to a program like Texas and reaching out to all of us and hoping to get a good recruiting class going.” Murphy is a player that does not have a ton of varsity experience, but his talent has been evident at events such as the Elite11, among others. The Texas commit is ranked as the fifth best player at his position in the class and is a top-5 player from California.

Joining Murphy in the rankings are Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller (121), Aledo defensive back Bryan Allen, Jr. (172), Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield (189), Frisco offensive lineman Cole Hutson (221), and Klein Cain running back Jaydon Blue (244). Miler committed to Texas after taking an official visit to Austin in June. The Tyler Legacy standout chose the Longhorns over both Alabama and Texas A&M, giving Sarkisian a pair of four-star tailbacks in the class. The Texas commit is a versatile playmaker that possesses the speed to outrun defenses while also having the strength and contact balance to break tackles. Miller is the second-highest ranked commit in the UT class and is one of the biggest risers -- moving up from outside the top 250 all the way up to 121.

Bryan Allen, Jr. is the next up in a pipeline of D1 Aledo talent. Allen was originally committed to LSU before flipping his decision to stay instate and play for the Longhorns back in late February. At 6-1 and 188-pounds, Allen has the size and the athletic ability to develop into a big contributor in the defensive backfield. The Aledo standout can man-up with wide receivers and has proven to be able to make plays on the ball in the air. Allen is ranked at 172 in the nation, the highest-rated player on the defensive side of the ball for the Longhorns in Sarkisian’s first full class in Austin.

Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield has been committed to the Longhorns for the entirety of Sarkisian’s time in Austin. The Lewisville standout announced his commitment to Texas on the day that Sarkisian arrived on the 40 Acres. Winfield opted to stay close to home and play in an offensive scheme that set records in Tuscaloosa. The big-framed pass catcher has the ability to hurt defenses in a variety of ways, including as a down-field threat and an after-the-catch weapon. Winfield is ranked as the 17th best receiver prospect in the class and has a chance to develop into a go-to target for whoever is throwing him passes in DKR.

Frisco offensive lineman Cole Hutson lands inside the Rivals250 in the updated rankings. Hutson chose the Longhorns over a top-3 that also included Oklahoma and Texas A&M, giving offensive line coach Kyle Flood a big recruiting win. Hutson is one of the more important commits in the Texas class. For one, he fills a need along the offensive line. More than that though, the Frisco High prospect has been one of the biggest recruiters for the Longhorns. Multiple UT targets, such as Devon Campbell and Neto Umeozulu, have pointed out Hutson’s recruiting efforts. The four-star offensive guard cited getting to stay in the Lone Star State and play for a successful staff as reasons to why he opted to commit to UT. “One, I get to stay home. Who doesn't want to go to Texas? That's what they tell me, that every Texas kid, that's their dream. So it's really cool, especially them coming from Alabama and the background they have,” Hutson said earlier this spring. “And what they've done in the past is definitely really cool for me to see how they can progress me. I mean, they've done it before so I know they can do it. … That's what I really like about the program.”

Jaydon Blue is the second of two running back commits in the updated Rivals250 rankings. Blue committed to the Longhorns back in February, choosing Texas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The four-star back has opted to not play his final season on the high school level, but the Texas staff is still excited to get the Klein Cain prospect on campus. Blue shows good vision to pair with impressive contact balance and initial burst. Blue was on campus in Austin at the end of July on the day that the Longhorns staff hosted a pool party and BBQ event for its commitments and top targets.

5-STAR TEXAS TARGETS