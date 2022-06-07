Where Texas Longhorns commits, top targets land in updated Rivals250

The latest edition of the Rivals250 has been released for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas currently boasts multiple members of the rankings in the early stages of the summer, as all five commitments land inside June’s top-250.

As official visits heat up and trips around the nation occur, it is likely that Texas continues to add to the class between now and the next update. The Longhorns do not feature a top-150 prospect, but Texas is very much in on several prospects that make up the Rivals100.

Here is where things stand now.

*****